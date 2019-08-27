The IHSAA on Tuesday announced sectional groupings for baseball and softball for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Tournament host sites in both sports, along with other spring sports, will be announced in February. The following are looks at sectional groupings with KT-area teams.
The IHSAA on Tuesday announced sectional groupings for baseball and softball for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
Tournament host sites in both sports, along with other spring sports, will be announced in February.
The following are looks at sectional groupings with KT-area teams.
BASEBALL
• Class 4A No. 7: Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport and McCutcheon.
• Class 3A No. 20: Benton Central, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette and Western.
• Class 2A No. 37: Carroll, Lewis Cass, Manchester, Rochester, Wabash and Whitko.
• Class 2A No. 39: Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern, Madison-Grant, Taylor and Tipton.
• Class A No. 55: Anderson Prep, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian, Southern Wells, Tri-Central and Wes-Del.
SOFTBALL
• Class 4A No. 7: Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport and McCutcheon.
• Class 3A No. 20: Benton Central, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette and Western.
• Class 2A No. 37: Lewis Cass, Manchester, Rochester, Tippecanoe Valley, Wabash and Whitko
• Class 2A No. 39: Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern, Madison-Grant, Oak Hill, Taylor and Tipton.
• Class A No. 54: Carroll, Clinton Central, Frontier, Rossville, Sheridan, South Newton and Tri-County.
• Class A No. 55: Anderson Prep, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian, Southern Wells, Tri-Central and Wes-Del.
