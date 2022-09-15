The Indiana Department of Transportation has begun construction of a stoplight at the intersection of Park Road and Ind. 26. A request made to an INDOT media contact seeking construction details of the project was not returned.

However, previous reporting by the Tribune states that the project also includes putting in left turn lanes on all approaches, as well as a right-turn lane on the east leg of Indiana 26 to turn north onto Park Road.

The improvements are to make the intersection safer, which has been the location of serious accidents. To complete the project, INDOT has closed Ind. 26 from South Dixon Road to Indiana 931. That closure is expected to last until Oct. 27.