Dance proceeds to help cancer patient
A Second Time Around Prom Night is planned from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 1 at Western Elementary Gym to benefit the family of eighth-grader A.C. Robertson, who has stage four cancer.
Freewill donations will be accepted to help with medical expenses. A.C. is receiving chemotherapy, blood transfusions and other treatments.
Pastime will play music from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Light snacks and drinks will be available. Those who attend may dress in prom or sock hop attire.
Learn ballroom dancing at Senior Center
The Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo will host a free lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., taught by Amber Raine Swick. A practice dance will follow.
The club will offer a spring eight-week session of ballroom group lessons beginning Feb. 6. The cost is $75 per couple, plus the cost of Senior Center dues. Beginner classes will be 6 to 7 p.m., and intermediate/advanced lessons will be 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
For more information, call the Whites at 765-963-5424.
Master Gardener training to begin
Purdue Master Gardener basic training will be offered to Howard County residents on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. starting March 3 and continuing until early June, according to Mathias Ingle, extension educator with the Purdue Extension-Howard County. The program will be offered at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road. The cost is $155.
The Purdue Master Gardener program is designed to train volunteers to assist with horticultural education programs for Purdue Extension. Participants enter a specially designed training program in home horticulture. Upon completion of the training program, they are identified as Master Gardener interns. At that time, the volunteers are expected to extend the information in the areas of gardening and horticulture under the guidance of Purdue Extension to become certified Master Gardeners.
The Purdue Master Gardener basic training program will consist of 14 sessions. Topics covered are soils and plant nutrition, plant science, plant disease diagnosis, insect identification and control, weed identification and control, ornamentals in the landscape, gardening for wildlife, lawn care, plant propagation, annuals and perennials, invasive species, fruit gardening, and pesticide safety and alternatives. Purdue Extension Specialists, Extension Educators, Advanced Master Gardeners, and local horticulture experts serve as instructors.
Persons interested in registration information for the Master Gardener program should contact Purdue Extension Howard County at 765-456-2313 or rmingle@purdue.edu. You may also pre-register at https://bit.ly/2mr9DwG. Pre-registration is required.
Indiana tax season starts Jan. 27INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue will start accepting tax filings for the 2020 individual income tax season Jan. 27. Customers will have until April 15, 2020, to file their tax returns and pay any taxes owed.
Customers can file their individual taxes online through a certified vendor, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. If individuals have questions, they are encouraged to call DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit a district office location.
DOR encourages customers not to file their individual taxes prior to the Jan. 27 start date or before all necessary documentation has been obtained. Attempting to file without all documents can result in a lengthy delay in processing, ultimately postponing any refund a customer may receive.
All employers are required to mail wage statements by Jan. 31 for the previous calendar year. Using end-of-the-year pay stubs is not recommended to complete individual tax returns, as it is not often an accurate reflection of all income received. By using inaccurate information to file, individuals will need to submit an amended return later, costing them both time and money.
Customers must remember that any return sent without all the proper documentation will result in the return being put on hold for future processing and/or investigation. For more information on what documents are needed to file an individual tax return, visit DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/6487.htm.
