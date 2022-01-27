It's impossible to calculate the number of people who've been clothed, warmed or comforted by garments and crafts stitched by Anita Criss.
She started sewing in the 1960s as a kid using a foot-powered treadle machine, under the watchful eyes of her grandmother. Criss landed her first professional sewing job at age 15 as a seamstress for the Robert Hall department store in Terre Haute.
She never stopped. Today, the 64-year-old Terre Haute retiree sews, crochets and knits a variety of items for several charitable groups. Criss is part of a network of mostly retired women who help create clothes, hats, scarves, stuffed bears, prayer shawls, tote bags, sleeping bags, pillow cases, fidget mats, clothes protectors, totes for mobility walkers and more for folks in need. She's a volunteer seamstress for nonprofit groups like the Wabash Valley Sewing Connection, God's Hands in Action, YOUnity Village, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Yarn Ministries at Mount Pleasant and Memorial United Methodist churches, among others.
Criss emphasizes that she plays a supporting role, and is just one of many volunteers.
"I'm just the helper," Criss said last week, sitting behind a sewing machine in the sewing room of the Terre Haute house where she and her husband, Gregg, live.
Still, Criss possesses a special mix of talent, experience and generosity that is much appreciated by the groups in which she's involved.
"She has a lot of skills and has a heart as big as the world," said Kimberly McCarter, organizer of the God's Hands in Action. For nearly 15 years, God's Hands in Action has made "Prayer Bears" for nursing home residents, hospice patients, kids coping trauma and others.
When Criss isn't sewing alongside fellow volunteers at regular gatherings of all those charity crafting groups, she's often in her sewing room. One of her recent projects involved making sleeping bags, tote bags, stocking caps and prayer shawls, which she then delivers to Terre Haute's YOUnity Village, an agency that provides housing for the homeless and people dealing with mental illnesses. In one stretch, Criss sewed and stitched for 12 hours inside that room.
She modeled a stocking cap and prayer shawl in her living room last week, while describing her activities. When asked why she does it, Criss paused before answering with a dose of emotion.
"If it'll help somebody, and I can do it, why not?" she said.
Criss' opportunities to sew more, both as a volunteer and doing commercial alternations, increased when she retired. She worked for 20 years at the Stein Mart at The Meadows, retiring as the store's assistant manager when it closed in 2020.
"Once I retired, it kind of exploded," she said of her sewing projects.
"She's done it for such a long time, and she thoroughly enjoys it and helping other people," her husband, Gregg said. "Now that she's retired, she's got time to do what she likes."
Her skill, from years of experience, allows Criss to balance multiple sewing and crafting projects. It didn't come overnight.
That first job as a teenage Robert Hall seamstress allowed her to learn from one of the store's experienced seamstresses. Criss remembers her as Mrs. Wilcox, who taught the girl new techniques and styles. Criss later learned the industrial side of garment making in a job at the Theodore Rich sewing factory in downtown Terre Haute. Criss operated a serger, a device that cuts and stitches fine seams on clothes. Then came jobs doing alterations for Bachrach, Meis and JCPenney.
Her abilities have touched people beyond Terre Haute, too. Criss has participated in church mission trips overseas to places such as Haiti, Africa and Russia. She taught Haitians sewing and crocheting on one mission trip, and gave out crochet hooks Criss' father made from dowel rods.
"When I went back the next year, I found out that the people had gone home and taught their families," Criss said. "So that was nice to know."
On another mission trip to Africa, Criss demonstrated for women there how to make button holes with a sewing machine, rather than having to do it by hand.
"I'll always ask if I can show them something," she said. "If somebody wants to learn how to crochet or sew, I'd be more than happy to help them."
Criss does the same as a volunteer with the sewing and craft groups in Terre Haute. "She's quite the sewer, and doesn't mind helping anybody," said Kimberly McCarter of God's Hands in Action. The group includes between eight and 10 volunteers from various churches, who gather twice a month. They provide Prayer Bears to a different nursing home's residents every year, and just finished crafting 120 for Glenburn Nursing Home in Linton.
Criss shares tips on shortcuts, said Connie Bailey, a volunteer with God's Hands in Action and the Wabash Valley Sewing Connection. "I'm just amazed at how fast she sews," Bailey said. "I could have four Prayer Bears done, and she'll have eight done."
The Wabash Valley Sewing Connection includes nearly 60 members and dates back to the mid-1980s. It's an educational group, offering instruction on sewing and techniques, but also contributes its abilities to help a gamut of charities from chemotherapy hats and turbans for cancer patients at local hospitals and clinics to baby quilts and hats distributed by the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute, Quilts of Valor for hospice patients, comfort items for nursing home residents, baby items for young moms at an alternative school and more.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Connection members crafted thousands of face masks for hospitals, organizations and businesses.
Connection members — many of whom are retirees from health care, teaching, banks and other occupations — spent more than 3,800 hours in 2021 on such projects, said group president Kathy Todd, a retired Union Hospital nurse.
"It takes a lot of people to do these things," Todd said.
Criss brings energy and insight to the Connection and other groups doing community oriented volunteer work.
"She does things for the homeless. She does things for hospice," Bailey said. "Wherever there is need, she finds ways to help."
