ANDERSON — ChefsFridge, an Anderson based company, is in the midst of creating a freezer that could eliminate COVID-19 vaccination waste.
Shane Bivens and Stuart Lowry co-founded ChefsFridge in 2018 to address food insecurity and food deserts.
However, in October 2020, the company partnered with Rolls-Royce to address vaccine inequality.
ArcticRx is approximately the size of a standard dishwasher and was designed as a transportation and temporary ultra-low-temperature storage pod for places with limited access to electricity.
The ultra-low temperatures of the storage pod can be maintained at minus 77 degrees Celsius for up to 21 days, based on their data collections thus far.
“You can send both vaccines in one pod with ArcticRx,” Lowry said. “Nothing on the market can do that right now.”
According to Bivens, the biggest problem with getting the COVID-19 vaccine out is waste. Most often, this is due to the vaccine going out of its needed temperature range.
“Most of that happens when something ships somewhere and they do not have ultra-low temperatures easily accessible to them,” Bivens said.
Lowry noted that rural, remote communities are hotspots for COVID-19 variants to start. These remote locations are more likely to experience vaccine inequality due to geographical location and income levels.
“We want to be that solution that can get anywhere in the world that it’s needed,” Lowry said.
ArcticRx is made out of durable and recyclable materials, most of which can be purchased at a local hardware store, according to Bivens.
To date, there have been five ArcticRx prototypes built, with more coming soon. The next step that the company will need to do is have a third-party validate the data they have collected. After this, the company will be able to start production.
“We’re weeks away from this being something where we can label it with a price,” Bivens said.
In addition to ArcticRx, the company has also developed ArcticRx+. ArcticRx+ is made of plastic and offers up to 28 days of ultra-low temperatures. ArcticRx+, according to Lowry, is not as close to production as the original due to different materials needed.
Lowry said the company has already obtained manufacturing partners for both ArcticRx and ArcticRx+.
While the COVID-19 vaccine is the main focus now, Bivens said that there is a possibility for it to expand in the future. Other vaccines and medications require ultra-low temperatures for storage as well.
Aside from medical use, ArcticRx could help ChefsFridge go back to its roots and address food insecurity.
“A lot of products in food could be stored at ultra-low temperatures and actually get more shelf life,” Bivens said.
Another example Bivens provided was delivering fresh seafood to inland states that don’t have access to it otherwise.
ChefsFridge entered ArcticRx into the first Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
“Even though we’re in a competition bracket, we’re really pleased to learn about the other companies,” Lowry said, as it can help them identify future business partners.
The contest is meant to celebrate Indiana’s manufacturing history. 65 companies, with products all manufactured in Indiana, compete for the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.”
The voting is done in a “March Madness” bracket style. Brackets were randomly selected via an online generator, according to the Indiana Chamber website.
The winners of the competition will be announced on Feb. 15 at the Chamber Day Dinner.
The company that wins will be awarded a variety of prizes, including a trophy, an article featuring the company in an upcoming issue of the Indiana Chamber magazine and the opportunity to appear on either the IN Chamber podcast or a filmed video appearance for the Chamber Insider e-newsletter.
The other finalists will also receive a variety of prizes, including a short profile in an upcoming issue of the Indiana Chamber magazine.
“We literally think we are the coolest thing in Indiana, no one else is at -80 degrees Celsius,” Lowry said.
