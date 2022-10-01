When Annmarie Beard discovered a lump in her breast, she didn’t wait. She called her doctor right away.
She was told the earliest she could be seen was three months later. Frustrated, she called the place where she went for regular mammograms. She told them of her lump, and they told her to call her doctor. She’d need to be seen by her primary care physician first and referred for a mammogram to deal with the lump.
Beard had been going for regular mammograms for years. Being told she’d have to see her doctor first this time was new. And for her, it was unacceptable.
“I thought, ‘these people have got to be kidding me,’” she said.
Rather than wait three months for an appointment to then be referred for a screening she’d had several times already, she decided to call the mammography facility back. This time, she simply said she wanted to schedule a routine screening.
A routine screening was no problem, they told her. They asked if she’d noticed any changes — such as new lumps — but she told them no, she just wanted a regular, run-of-the-mill mammogram. So they got her right in. And she’s glad they did, because during the imaging they discovered the lump she’d already noticed, and it turned out to be cancer.
“It grew really fast, so if I’d waited three months, who knows,” she said.
What started out as a lump the size of a pea grew to the size of a walnut in the few months between her mammogram and surgery.
Beard was given three options: she could have one breast removed; she could have both breasts removed; or she could do a lumpectomy that would remove about a golf ball-sized chunk from her affected breast. She chose to go with the last option, and her doctor told her to sit down with a plastic surgeon.
Beard laughed. She wasn’t worried about a few scars or a little bit of a difference after the surgery. But her doctor assured her it wouldn’t be a small difference. She encouraged Beard to go home and think about it before waving off a visit with the plastic surgeon.
So Beard went home and did what she admits is never a good idea — she Googled. After seeing images of the surgery she was preparing for, she changed her mind. She did want to sit down with the plastic surgeon after all.
Following surgery, Beard was supposed to stay home to recover for six weeks. She stayed home for five days before returning to work at her boutique. Those first few weeks she felt a little sore, but after two weeks, she felt back to normal, she said.
About six weeks after surgery, she went through radiation. She said she’s grateful she never had to deal with chemotherapy, and she’s been cancer free since first discovering the lump in 2019.
These days, Beard is more than happy to share her experience and to help empower women who are also dealing with breast cancer.
Through her boutique stores in Kokomo and Tipton, she sells t-shirts and items promoting breast cancer awareness. If she’s wearing one of her shirts, she said she’s amazed by the number of women who share their own stories with her.
One piece of advice she has for women who are having surgery: buy a pregnancy pillow. Beard said the pillow worked wonders for her after surgery, and she ended up telling her surgeon, who in turn has shared the advice with other patients.
Beard knows her experience isn’t unique. She hopes her solution isn’t unique, either, especially when it comes to getting checked out as quickly as possible.
“Sometimes, you have to be your own best advocate and find a way around the system,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.