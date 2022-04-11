INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Supreme Court experts believe that the 6-3 conservative majority will likely weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that protects a women’s right to abortion.
The Indiana General Assembly declined to pass abortion bans in the 2022 legislative session. Instead, 100 Republicans sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb, urging him to call them back for a special session after the country’s high court rules, which is anticipated in June.
“Providing a voice for those that have not yet been able to speak for themselves is a responsibility that we do not take lightly, and this is exactly why this request is so important,” the letter to Holcomb said.
One hundred of the state’s 150 legislators signed the letter, all Republicans.
Other states, including neighboring Kentucky, have moved ahead with abortion bans before the Supreme Court weighs in, many following in the steps of Texas. Texas used civilian litigation to bypass Roe and ban all abortions, with no exceptions for rape, incest or an endangerment of the woman’s life.
Jim Bopp, former general counsel for Indiana Right to Life, said that he believed Indiana could attempt to revive a 2016 law that courts struck down. The law prohibited abortions obtained because of a fetal abnormality or another discriminatory reason, such as race.
“There is some regulation of abortion procedures in Indiana. However, there is no prohibition … for having an abortion for any reason whatsoever,” Bopp said.
“So abortions are legal for any reason, including as a method of birth control or to kill a baby with Down syndrome or because a baby is Black.”
Bopp said that the state might consider a “dismemberment abortion” ban, or a ban on abortions once a fetus can “feel pain.”
Lisa Humes-Shulz, the vice president of policy and regulatory affairs for Planned Parenthood’s Indiana affiliate, said the organization anticipates that the General Assembly will take advantage of whatever the Supreme Court allows — whether a 15-week ban or an outright ban.
“We know it’s going to get even harder for the people who live in Indiana — as well as people who are coming into the state — to get abortion care,” Humes-Shulz said.
“We fully anticipate that (the Legislature) will pass the most restrictive abortion ban that they’re allowed as soon as the Supreme Court gives the green light.”
Both Bopp and Humes-Shulz acknowledged that Illinois, which protects the right to abortion in its constitution, would likely serve the estimated 7,710 Hoosier women who annually seek abortions.
But researchers with Guttmacher, an organization that advocates for protecting abortion access, estimates that Illinois will be the closest abortion provider for 8.9 million women of reproductive age, including 1.5 million Hoosier women.
Humes-Shulz said that Indiana was preparing with other abortion providers to create a seamless transfer of care for women across the country, though she said Hoosiers should be able to access the health care right in their own backyards.
“We’re really working on investing and expanding our patient navigation resources to make sure that when someone calls us and they need abortion care, that we’re able to provide them as much as we can in state and then seamlessly hand them off to another provider in a state where abortion remains legal,” Humes-Shulz said.
“But we absolutely don’t believe we should be having to do this.”
Bopp said that most people don’t travel to get around their state’s laws, criticizing the “totally unregulated” abortion landscape that he equated to the self-managed abortions women attempted in the decades before Roe protected abortion access.
“You have absolutely barbaric abortion clinics all over the country where they don’t follow the basic health and safety guidelines,” Bopp said. “We just brought the back alley abortion clinics onto the front street.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified just two deaths related to legal abortion in 2017, reporting that the fatality rate from 2013 to 2017 was less than one death for every 100,000 abortions.
In contrast, the CDC reported that the maternal mortality rate, in which women die during childbirth or up to a year after, was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births. In Indiana, which has one of the country’s highest maternal mortality rates, 60 women died in childbirth or up to a year after childbirth in 2019.
Humes-Shulz called Indiana’s maternal mortality rate shameful, noting that the death rate is higher for Black Hoosier women than for females in other racial groups. She cited a Colorado study that estimated pregnancy-related deaths could increase by 21% under a total abortion ban, increasing to 33% for Black women.
“These abortion bans really are going to disproportionately harm Black women … who are already facing very dangerous pregnancies because of the ongoing systemic racism that’s in our health care system,” said Humes-Shulz. “People’s lives are at risk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.