BLOOMINGTON — Indiana junior wide receiver Whop Philyor first broke out the Chucky doll — made famous in the "Child's Play" movie franchise — in the locker room Friday before taking off to Nebraska to face the Huskers.
By Saturday, after a 14-catch, 178-yard receiving effort, Philyor and Chucky celebrated with teammates after IU beat Nebraska 38-31 to clinch bowl eligibility in October for the first time since 1993.
The Hoosiers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) are a loose and confident bunch heading into a Saturday night home showdown against Northwestern, the first night game ever in the month of November at Memorial Stadium.
IU coach Tom Allen shed tears during a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network following the school’s first win over Nebraska since 1959. IU came a win short of reaching a bowl in Allen’s first two full seasons as coach, going 5-7 in 2017 and 2018. The Hoosiers will be going to a bowl for the first time since 2016, when IU lost 26-24 to Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clarita, California, with Allen serving as interim coach.
“It feels kind of great to have that off the table,” Allen said of bowl eligibility. “Now we can just go back to the business of getting better every single week and trying to win our next football game.”
IU players insist there’s plenty left to accomplish.
“We’ve always set a standard, and our standard is even bigger than this,” said IU sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden, who had a team-high 11 tackles in the Nebraska win. “Like coach said, winning six games was a bare minimum, we’re ready to go into that seven-, eight-, nine-win season, even 10-win season. And that’s what we came here to do.”
IU junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who threw for a career-high 351 yards and two touchdowns in the Nebraska win, doesn’t anticipate complacency being an issue heading into November. Allen set a goal of not just reaching a bowl but winning a bowl before the season began.
“With how well we’re playing, with the confidence we have, I don’t really envision complacency being too big of an issue,” Ramsey said. “I didn’t see it [Monday]. We had a good lift today. Everybody came in, was really energized, really excited about what’s to come.”
Philyor said the leadership of Allen will keep the Hoosiers grounded this week. After a tight win at Nebraska, IU will be more heavily favored when it hosts 1-6 Northwestern on Saturday.
“Coach Allen always says, stay disciplined,” Philyor said. “He always preaches to us how are you going to react? How are you going to act when someone is patting us on the back? He preaches that to us every day, so we’re going to take that in.”
PENIX STILL STARTER
Allen said, if healthy, redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. will return as starting quarterback for the Northwestern game. Allen said a decision on the quarterback position could either come Thursday or be pushed back to game-time Saturday. Penix sat out the Nebraska game with an undisclosed injury.
“Mike's our starter, and Peyton's done a phenomenal job,” Allen said. “But if Mike can't go, Peyton's going to go, and as we all know, Peyton's going to do a great job. So we feel really good about that.”
Ramsey earned a pair of national accolades for his 351-yard passing performance against Nebraska, including being named as one of eight members of the Davey O'Brien Foundation's “Great 8” quarterbacks of the week and one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week."
“His mental toughness has been displayed through the way he handled the adversity of being not named the starter, staying the course, choosing to stay here at Indiana,” Allen said. “And then not just choosing to stay but choosing to be locked in and that to me is really the testament.”
ALLEN NETS BONUS
The win over Nebraska not only clinched a bowl berth for the Hoosiers but kicked in a bonus in Allen’s contract.
Under terms of his deal, Allen will receive at least a $100,000 bonus with his sixth win. That bonus can grow to $200,000 with seven wins, $300,000 with eight wins, $400,000 with nine wins and $500,000 with a 10-win season.
WHOP WANTS SELLOUT
Following the Nebraska win, an emotional Allen slammed his fist on the table during the postgame press conference, asking for fans to come out and support the Hoosiers when they return home to face Northwestern.
On Monday, Philyor was asked what kind of crowd he would like to see Saturday.
“I would like to see the stadium filled up,” Philyor said. “I would like to see them come and support us because we’re doing everything that we should be doing. They should be happy because we’re doing big things for our school.”
INJURY UPDATE
Allen said his son, sophomore linebacker Thomas Allen, is done for the season after suffering a pair of shoulder injuries against Nebraska.
“He has a surgery next week,” Allen said. “It's a very serious injury. He went down twice during the game. It popped out twice, and the second time it was for good. They were concerned then that it was pretty serious, but then the MRI confirmed it on Sunday morning.”
Allen expects right guard Simon Stepaniak to return for Northwestern after sitting out the Nebraska game with an undisclosed injury.
“He wasn't feeling good at all on game day,” Allen said. “It kind of came down to, when in doubt, it's like, hey, if you don't feel like you can go — he's tougher than nails and love that guy and everything. So that was really a last-minute situation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.