Illinois football coach Lovie Smith was on the hot seat heading into the 2019 season.
But led by an opportunistic defense, the Illini won four straight, including an upset of Wisconsin, during an October-November four-week stretch. Overall, Illinois went 6-7, reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2014 before falling to California 35-20 in the Redbox Bowl.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Smith told the Chamaign News-Gazette. “There’s a lot of excitement around here. We took a big step this year [reaching the postseason], but it was just a step. We see bright days ahead for our football program. We’re not the only one that’s going to say that.
“When you taste something, you want to do it again. That’s where we are. We can’t wait.”
The challenge for Smith is to build off that positive momentum. Offensively, Illinois returns nine starters, including starting quarterback Brandon Peters and standout wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who had 33 catches for 634 yards and 9 TDs in 2019.
On defense, though, Illinois returns just five starters from a squad that led the Big Ten in takeaways with 28 (16 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions) and scored six defensive touchdowns last season.
Here’s an early outlook for Illinois heading into the 2020 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Running back Reggie Corbin was Illinois’ leading rusher in each of the last two seasons, gaining 675 yards and scoring 7 TDs last season. On the defensive side of the ball, the Illini lost a pair of impact players in linebacker Dele Harding and defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. Harding posted a team-high 153 tackles in 2019, including 14.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. Betiku, a grad transfer from USC, had a team-high 9 sacks.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Tight end Luke Ford, a transfer from Georgia, is a big target at 6-6, 260 pounds, capable of impacting the Illinois offense as a blocker and a receiver. Incoming freshman running back Reggie Love, a four-star recruit from St. Louis, could get some early carries due to the departure of Corbin and second-leading rusher Dre Brown. Linebacker Lavar Gardner, a JUCO transfer, could step in and help replace some of the defensive production lost due to the departure of Harding. Gardner had 65 tackles, four sacks, nine tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season at Hutchinson (Kan.) College.
PROSPECTS FOR 2020
Illinois should be improved on offense this season especially if Peters, who passed for 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions last season, can make it through the full season healthy. The questions will come in how well the new pieces come together defensively. It’s hard to expect to force 28 turnovers and score six defensive touchdowns every season, but if the Illini can demonstrate a nose for the football similar to last season with better offense, there’s a chance to move up the Big Ten West standings and return to a bowl game for a second straight season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.