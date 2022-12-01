If you're a college basketball fan, you're just getting over the Thanksgiving tournament season.
And then, if you're a Big Ten fan, there's the ACC-Big Ten Challenge with it's usual spate of exciting games.
Time to ratchet down a bit, right? Not so fast. For all of the headline-making games that just occurred, more consequential games are right around the corner.
Big Ten play begins Friday with a juicy one — No. 16 Illinois visits No. 22 Maryland. The rest of the conference jumps in Saturday and Sunday. With the 20-game schedule, the two early-December conference games have become a new staple.
So how are Big Ten teams faring? Here's a quick guide:
SURPRISE TEAM
I know the reaction to come among those who stan for the black-and-gold … why not Purdue? I’ll explain in a second.
Maryland is unbeaten at 7-0 with quality wins over Saint Louis and Miami. Maryland is one of the best shooting teams in the nation and also marches to the line. The Terps have a good mix of seniors (Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, Jahmir Young) and youth (Julian Reese).
Kevin Willard is knocking it out of the park in his new job.
NON-SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Purdue is a sensation with its Phil Knight Legacy championship, unbeaten record and a cohesive unit led by a much more versatile Zach Edey. The Boilermakers were unranked to start the season and are now No. 5.
However, is any of this really a surprise? It’s part of Purdue’s DNA to exceed expectations. During the Matt Painter and Gene Keady eras, Purdue has started a season unranked and found its way into the rankings on 10 different occasions.
This, however, is the highest ranking Purdue has achieved in any of those 10 seasons. The Boilermakers have served notice they mean business.
PASSING THE TEST SO FAR
There was skepticism about Indiana entering the season, and it wasn't unfounded. The Hoosiers had the most known quantities back in the fold, but these were known quantities who finished ninth in 2022. Could they make the leap to the conference-favorite status imposed upon them?
So far, so good. The No. 10 Hoosiers are unbeaten, with good wins over Xavier and North Carolina, and have demonstrated depth well beyond what was thought of them. There are many tests to come, but so far, the Hoosiers get straight A's.
NOT PASSING THE TEST SO FAR
At 5-2, the Wolverines aren’t abject by any stretch. But they’ve been underwhelming. Ranked as high as No. 20 in the polls, Michigan has been stuck in neutral.
A two-point loss at home to Virginia is forgivable, but a 25-point loss to Arizona State isn’t. Nor are close calls against Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Jackson State. Michigan might very well end up in the Big Ten chase, but it needs to be more consistent.
UNDERLYING NUMBERS SUGGEST CONTENTION
The Fighting Illini are dangerous. At 6-1, the only loss was to now-No. 2 Virginia, so No. 16 Illinois has barely put a foot wrong.
Illinois is 32nd nationally in scoring at 83 points per game and 28th nationally in scoring defense. Kenpom.com's metrics like Illinois even more as they rate 10th nationally in defense.
Guard Terrence Shannon (19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds per game) and forward Dain Dainja (11.6, 6.3) are a formidable duo. Illinois has good bones, and it will likely mean good things in conference play.
UNDERLYING NUMBERS SUGGEST A SLIDE
The Badgers’ numbers rarely wow anyone. To wit, Wisconsin is averaging 64.4 points and giving up 57.4. Not bad, but not wonderful. The problem is the Badgers are putting these numbers up in inconsistent fashion. They gave Kansas fits but were also given fits by a bad Green Bay team. The Badgers have a wide variance on a night-to-night basis … not a great trait.
STRONG SCHEDULE AUGERS GOOD THINGS
You could probably rinse-and-repeat this for every Big Ten season. And like Purdue, Michigan State is typically at its most dangerous when it has lower expectations. A loss at Notre Dame on Wednesday dampens things a bit, but the Spartans are 5-3 with the toughest schedule in the Big Ten. Right on brand.
WEAK SCHEDULE AUGERS A CORRECTION
The Scarlet Knights are 5-2, and certainly Steve Pikiell has made Rutgers a team that can’t be overlooked. However, three of Rutgers’ wins are against sub-300 teams in Kenpom. Its highest quality victory? Massachusetts-Lowell.
DON'T KNOW WHAT TO MAKE OF THEM
Just because I don’t know what to make of them doesn’t mean they won’t be good. In fact, all three of these teams could be a problem in Big Ten play, but the emphasis is on "could" not "should."
No. 25 Ohio State (5-2) has played the toughest schedule of the three, with three games against ranked competition.
The problem? Ohio State has gone 1-2 in these games, and the one win was against Texas Tech in Maui. The Red Raiders have since fallen out of the Top 25. Does this mean the Buckeyes will be inconsistent against the Big Ten powers?
Iowa (6-1) has cruised along as expected, and Kris Murray (21 points, 10.6 rebounds per game) has been brilliant. Have the Hawkeyes proven anything yet? It's inconclusive.
Wins over Seton Hall, Clemson and Georgia Tech are solid, not statement-making. A lot more will be known about the Hawkeyes when they play Duke at Madison Square Garden next week.
As for Penn State? The Nittany Lions (6-2) have quietly been decent and guard Jalen Pickett (16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds per game) has been excellent. The advanced metrics at both Kenpom.com and sports-reference.com both like Penn State, too.
However, like Iowa, there isn't that signature win yet. Penn State lost in overtime at Clemson on Tuesday, a sign of competitiveness, but also a sign Penn State might be a close-but-no-cigar kind of team.
GOING TO A LONG YEAR
Northwestern is off to a decent 5-2 start, but like Rutgers, its wins are mostly low-major fare. Minnesota and Nebraska are both living down to their predicted status as the boat anchors of the Big Ten.
