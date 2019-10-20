INDIANAPOLIS — The Houston Texans were determined not to allow Marlon Mack to beat them Sunday afternoon.
Jacoby Brissett was more than happy to oblige in his place.
The 26-year-old quarterback finished 26-of-39 with career highs of 326 yards and four touchdowns, and the Indianapolis Colts outlasted their AFC South rivals 30-23 to take early control of a tightly contested division race.
“It says he’s the man,” Colts coach Frank Reich said of Brissett’s performance. “We believed that from Day 1, and we’ve never wavered on our conviction on our belief in Jacoby. But we all know — he knew it, too — you’ve still gotta prove it.
“You’ve still gotta come in here and put the offense on your back, literally, for this game and come out and make the plays that he made to win this game. And he did that [Sunday]. He did it as well as you could do it.”
For the second straight game, Indianapolis (4-2) outdueled one of the AFC’s best teams and held one of the league’s top quarterbacks relatively in check.
Two weeks after the Colts limited Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to a season-low 13 points, they made life difficult for the Texans and Deshaun Watson.
The supremely talented former Clemson star still made his fair share of plays, finishing 23-of-34 for 308 passing yards and rushing three times for 32 yards. But he threw just one touchdown pass and was intercepted twice.
Watson’s most astonishing play didn’t count.
After Brissett fumbled a snap in the second quarter, Houston (4-3) took over at the Colts’ 4-yard line. The Indianapolis defense stuffed a run at the line of scrimmage and forced an incompletion to bring up third down.
Then Watson appeared to work his magic. With a pair of defenders draped on him, Watson threw the ball into the end zone where it was caught by DeAndre Hopkins.
One official signaled for a touchdown while referee Tony Corrente announced to the crowd Watson was ruled “in the grasp” and a 13-yard sack was awarded to defensive end Justin Houston.
Instead of a 10-7 lead, Houston kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn came on for a 47-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 7-6.
Fairbairn’s previous field goal came after a failed fourth-down conversion gave the Texans the ball at Indianapolis’ 45-yard line. Those two defensive stops on drives that started in his team's territory left a big impression on Reich.
“It was massive what our defense did in the first half to make them kick those two field goals,” he said. “We go for it on fourth-and-1. That’s my fault. That’s just a bad call. I almost called time out at the last second because I had something in my gut about going outside [with a pitch to Mack]. Just trust our offensive line, just plow it in there and live and die with that if you’re gonna go for it. So that was on me.
“The defense got my back, got our back, and held them to a field goal. And then, of course, when we fumble it down there — that’s the ballgame right there. Those two stops were huge.”
Except for those two mishaps, Brissett spent much of the first three quarters steadily building a lead.
He guided a 12-play, 94-yard drive on the Colts’ first possession that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal.
After the fumbled snap, Brissett marched Indianapolis 75 yards in nine plays for a 2-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton that accounted for a 14-9 halftime lead.
Brissett and tight end Eric Ebron extended the advantage with the play of the game. Facing third-and-inches at Houston’s 4-yard line, the Colts lined up with left guard Quenton Nelson at fullback.
Then they ran play action, and it briefly appeared as though Nelson might be the intended target. Instead, Brissett threw it to the back of the end zone where Ebron made a one-handed catch and somehow got both feet inbounds for the score.
It was such a difficult catch, it was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned on a replay challenge.
“That touchdown catch was no shock to us,” Brissett said. “I’ve seen him do it in practice a bunch. I kind of don’t like when people catch the ball one handed. It makes it look like I threw a bad ball, but he made a great play.”
Houston answered with a lightning-quick five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Keke Coutee and took just 1:46 off the clock to pull the deficit back to 21-16.
Then Brissett went back on the attack.
This time it was a 12-play, 75-yard march capped by a 3-yard shovel pass to Pascal that ate up 7:29 and restored the home team’s 12-point lead at 28-16 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
It was a career day for Pascal, who caught six passes for 106 yards and two scores.
Playing man coverage for most of the game, the Texans routinely rolled a safety in Hilton’s direction. The star wide receiver still finished with six catches for 74 yards and a score, but other players had big games, too.
In addition to Pascal’s heroics, Ebron caught four passes for 70 yards and the remarkable scoring strike.
“We’ve got a lot of guys, a lot of weapons,” Hilton said. “Whoever you want to take away, take away. The other guys are going to eat.”
Houston made things interesting in the fourth quarter.
The Colts’ offense stalled, running 13 plays for just 35 yards on its first four possessions, but the defense continually came up big.
It did allow a six-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Hopkins to make 28-23 with 6:38 to play, but it also forced two turnovers.
Pierre Desir, a game-time decision after missing the entire practice week with an injured hamstring, made a leaping interception with 6:38 remaining, and returning linebacker Darius Leonard sealed the victory with a diving interception to steal the ball away from Coutee with 26 seconds left.
Leonard’s pick came after Coutee twice bobbled the ball and while the receiver was going to the artificial turf. He also made a team-high 10 tackles in his first game back after missing three weeks with a concussion.
“Everything was preparation,” Leonard said. “We knew what routes they was gonna run. We watch film just like they watch film, and coach [Matt Eberflus] called up a great play to put me in a position to go out and make a play. So it’s definitely all about preparation.”
With the win, the Colts take sole possession of the AFC South lead nearing the midway point of the season.
They also served notice, less than two months after franchise quarterback Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement, they’re still a force to be reckoned with in the conference race.
Not that they’re willing to dwell on such thoughts. Next up is a home date with the 2-5 Denver Broncos.
“It doesn’t matter right now,” Brissett said. “… We’ve got a lot of games left. It’s a win in the right direction, but we’ve gotta get ready to go back to work.”
