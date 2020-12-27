Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.