WESTFIELD — There’s plenty of hype surrounding Darius Leonard’s second NFL season.
After all, he’s the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year with a charismatic personality to match.
Anthony Walker is the Robin to Leonard’s Batman and more than happy to quietly prepare for the follow up to an outstanding season of his own.
The former Northwestern star racked up 105 tackles, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery in his first season under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
And he’s feeling even more confident as he enters his third season as a pro.
“You understand the nuances of the defense, where you can take your risks, where you can’t take your risks, bounce ideas off the coaches,” Walker said. “Just a lot of things like that. So you definitely take pride in being able to understand the game a little bit more. Year 2 in the system, but Year 3 for me being on the field. So just having fun doing it.”
He and Leonard have formed a dynamic duo. In fact, no other team can boast as prolific a pair of off-the-ball linebackers.
Each man is quick to credit the other for his success.
In truth, it’s their chemistry as a team that’s helped lift them to new heights.
They have an innate feel for one another’s playing style, and they are continuing to try and spread that chemistry throughout the Indianapolis Colts defense.
“We’re right behind each other,” Walker said. “So he knows if I’m gonna take a risk, he’s gonna come and clean it up for me. So we have fun playing with each other. But that’s with all the guys, though. We talk. We try to communicate so much that when we’re on the field, it’s just second nature.”
FIRST IMPRESSION
New wide reciever Devin Funchess had a strong opening training camp practice Thursday at Grand Park, including a tough catch on a rocket throw from Jacoby Brissett over the middle with a defender a step behind him.
Funchess spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers and made no secret he joined the Colts on a one-year deal for a shot at returning to the Super Bowl.
So it was also good that the 6-foot-4 former Michigan star got his first reps with starting quarterback Andrew Luck during individual drills.
But Funchess’ most memorable passes might have come during an early special teams session, when he played catch with several young fans along the sideline.
Funchess even offered a few tips to the youngsters while reaffirming the reasons owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard believe it’s so important for the team to practice away from its year-round complex each summer.
STEPPING UP
Wide receiver Zach Pascal capped an impressive opening practice by running a beautiful slant pattern to the sideline and hauling in a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass from Brissett.
It's the kind of play that reminds onlookers of the potential the 24-year-old flashed during his first season in Indianapolis last year.
At a position rife with competition, Pascal already has caught the eye of the general manager with his work ethic and professionalism.
He caught 27 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns last season while also serving as a solid blocker and key contributor on special teams.
“I think he goes understated, how Zach played last year,” Ballard said. “I thought Zach Pascal played really well for us. I mean that was a June (waiver) claim, and he comes in and competes his butt off and makes (the team). Plays unselfish, plays on special teams, plays any spot you ask him to play.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
The first big scoring play of training camp came courtesy of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
The four-time Pro Bowler raced past safety George Odum — who later recorded the camp’s first interception — and caught a 60-yard bomb from Brissett to bring the fans to their feet.
