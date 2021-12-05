Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had a message for his Indianapolis Colts teammates this weekend.
Good teams play down to the competition. Great teams dominate the competition.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II set the tone with takeaways on the first two possessions Sunday, and the Colts defense heeded Hilton’s words in a 31-0 victory over the Houston Texans that represented the franchise’s first road shutout since 1992 and just the fourth anywhere in the last 20 years.
“Before we even went out there, I said, ‘If we don’t shut these guys out, it ain’t gonna be good enough,’” Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said. “And the second quarter came, third quarter, fourth quarter, and every time we ran out there I just said, ‘Let’s keep it going. Don’t back off. Let’s keep pressuring. Let’s protect the goose egg.’”
The Colts surrendered just nine first downs and 141 yards of total offense. No individual Houston player accumulated even 50 yards — including the two quarterbacks — and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor outgained and outscored the Texans on his own with 143 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
It was just the kind of drama-free outcome the Colts needed heading into a long-awaited bye week.
Upsets have dominated a wide-open NFL this season. Just two weeks ago this very Houston team knocked off the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans 22-13, and Indianapolis (7-6) can’t afford to drop any more winnable games in its playoff chase.
Despite a sluggish offensive start, that was never a concern in this one.
“I think it was an epic defensive performance really from start to finish, and that’s what we talked about at halftime,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “As good as it was in the first half, it was just as important for us to finish that game like that — just for where we want to go.”
Indianapolis led just 14-0 at the half, but the gap felt much wider.
The Texans (2-10) gained just 48 yards in the first two quarters and never advanced past its own 44-yard line. Only two of Houston’s first six drives lasted more than three plays and none netted more than 26 yards.
Moore intercepted Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the first play from scrimmage then forced a fumble from wide receiver Pharaoh Brown on the fourth play of Houston’s second possession.
The Colts have 29 takeaways this season and have forced a turnover in 14 straight games dating back to last season — the longest active streak in the NFL.
“Coming into the game, we wanted to jump out pretty fast,” Moore said. “And then from there, we just wanted to build momentum for the offense. So great team effort.”
The offense converted the first turnover into a 1-yard touchdown run for Jonathan Taylor — extending his streak to 10 games with a rushing touchdown and pushing its league-leading total to 112 points off takeaways.
The second drive stalled at the Texans’ 16-yard line, and kicker Michael Badgley missed a 35-yard field goal attempt — snapping his perfect season after 10 consecutive conversions.
It didn’t matter. With the way the defense was playing, the offense had all the time it needed to find its footing.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz — the second of his career and second in as many weeks — with 43 seconds remaining in the first half.
Jonathan Taylor added a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:47 remaining in the third quarter, and what little suspense remained was exterminated.
Badgley kicked a 23-yard field goal and rookie running back Deon Jackson scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
It’s the seventh time Indianapolis has scored at least 30 points this season — tied for the second most in the NFL this year and tied for the third most in a single season in franchise history.
“We’ve just got to come out and take care of business,” Wentz said of facing a heavy underdog on the road. “No matter who we’re playing, record, we throw all that out. We just gotta be our best that day and go out and execute and play our game.
“And I didn’t think offensively [it] was our best game, but I thought we did enough. Defense plays like that, we’re gonna be able to win a lot of games.”
Wentz finished 16-of-22 for 158 yards and one touchdown, and Michael Pittman Jr. tallied more than 100 yards from scrimmage with six catches for 77 yards and two rushes for 33 yards.
But the defense was the story of the game.
Indianapolis put both Texans quarterbacks under heavy pressure, recording four sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Defensive ends Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay recorded two sacks each, and Houston never got the passing game going.
Tyrod Taylor was 5-of-13 for 45 yards and an interception before leaving in the third quarter, and rookie Davis Mills finished 6-of-14 for 49 yards in relief.
“First of all, I want to congratulate Frank and the Colts,” Texans coach David Culley said. “They completely outplayed us. He had them ready to play. They did a great job today.
“That’s a good football team, and we got outcoached and outplayed. But a lot of that had to do with them.”
