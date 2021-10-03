Sunday was all about accountability for the Indianapolis Colts.
After the franchise’s first 0-3 start in 10 years, the team called a players-only meeting. The focus was simple. Each man was asked to look in the mirror and figure out what he could do to get a win.
The result was a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on a sunny afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium — a win that made up in gumption what it lacked in style points.
“We’ve been working, been playing hard, but we haven’t been playing our best ball,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “And, in order to win games in the NFL, you’ve gotta be at your best when the best is needed. So it was just a moment of reflection on, what are we gonna do this week? What are you going to do this week to give a little more in order to be at our best on Sunday and come out with a win?”
Taylor rushed for a season-high 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Carson Wentz finished 24-of-32 for 228 yards and two touchdowns playing his second straight game on injured ankles. That kind of efficiency was in keeping with a game that mostly followed Indianapolis coach Frank Reich’s preferred script.
By all accounts, the Colts had one of their most physical practices in years Wednesday, and they were able to impose their will on game day. The defense surrendered just 35 rushing yards and sacked former teammate Jacoby Brissett three times as the Miami offense struggled to get anything going before the final quarter.
It wasn’t always pretty, but it was just what the team needed after three weeks of dismal results.
“What we talked about in there is we’ve got to learn from this,” Reich said. “It obviously was far from perfect. We’ve got to get a lot better. I believe we will. Hopefully, we can use this to get some traction and get things moving in the right direction.”
It all began with Taylor, whose 23-yard touchdown run gave Indianapolis a 7-3 lead with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Incredibly, after Miami (1-3) punted on the ensuing drive, the Colts offense took the field for the first time this season nursing a lead.
Taylor helped add to it at the start of the third quarter, rushing for 54 yards on an 11-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to tight end Mo Alie-Cox and set the tone for the game’s final 30 minutes.
“One thing I told Carson and the O-line was I had their back today,” Taylor said. “Like I said, these past few weeks, we’ve been playing hard — it’s not like we haven’t been playing hard — but we just haven’t been playing at our best. So [I was] just telling those guys, ‘Hey, no matter what happens today, I’ve got your back. You guys are blocking hard. I’m gonna run hard today.’”
The defense made it stand up with its most complete performance of the year.
The Dolphins’ only points before the final period came on a 38-yard field goal by Jason Sanders following a 7-yard drive set up by a muffed punt from Indianapolis return man Nyheim Hines. Six of Miami’s first eight drives gained 7 yards or less, and there were three three-and-outs.
It all came to a head with 14:47 remaining in the fourth quarter when defensive tackle Grover Stewart forced a fumble while sacking Brissett and linebacker Darius Leonard recovered. That set up a 43-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal — who earlier hit from 34 yards out — and gave the Colts a commanding 20-3 advantage.
“I mean, the defense was lights out today,” Reich said. “So that’s a big factor in the overall success, even for the quarterback.”
Brissett was able to mount a bit of a late rally.
He led an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki to cut the deficit to 20-10 with 10:40 remaining. But this time the Colts (1-3) had an answer.
After the Dolphins’ kickoff went out of bounds and gave Indianapolis the ball at its own 40-yard line, Wentz connected on a 41-yard pass to wide receiver Zach Pascal that immediately put the visitors back in the red zone. When Alie-Cox caught an 11-yard scoring pass seven plays later for his first two-touchdown game, this one was all but decided.
“It feels great,” said Wentz, who broke a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season. “I feel like I got the monkey off my back a little bit, for me and the team. Huge plays going down and executing well, made some plays on the field, got some breaks with turnovers and penalties that kept some drives alive. But huge win for us.”
Brissett — who was 20-of-30 for 199 yards and two scores in his first start against the Colts — tacked on a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devante Parker with 4:24 remaining, but Indianapolis was able to run off the rest of the clock.
Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts receiving corps for the third straight game with six catches for 59 yards, and Kemoko Turay paced the defensive effort with two sacks.
The defensive end was a driving force behind the players-only meeting. He encouraged defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to call the gathering, and he stepped up on the field to help change the results.
“It’s not my place [to call a meeting], but the thing is it bothered me,” Turay said. “I love this game. The coaches emphasized that we need an end to do their job, we need an end back there, and watching Buck the first two weeks in the season and being out there just pressuring the quarterback, then it just — as an end, it’s hard for us not doing our part to help him out. We couldn’t just leave him hanging and stuff like that. So it bothered me last week, and we needed that talk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.