INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts needed a hero late in Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Instead, they again proved to be their own worst enemy.
The Colts rallied from a 21-point second-quarter deficit but couldn’t overcome three turnovers in a 24-17 loss against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.
It marked the third straight contest against a divisional foe in which Indianapolis has trailed by at least 17 points. The Colts are 0-2-1 in those games.
“That is ridiculous,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “Defense is playing well, but offense — we have to find a way to get better. It’s not that complicated. The offense has to get better. It was 24-3 at halftime? That is ridiculous. We cannot keep doing that.
“Obviously, we have a great team and keep coming back and almost coming back. That is not a position you want to be in. You are playing against other professionals who are just as good as us who can execute.”
Indianapolis (1-2-1) had more first downs (21-19), yards (365-243) and offensive snaps (63-52). But they trailed the Titans (2-2) in the final accounting on the scoreboard.
That comes down to a litany of mistakes.
Quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled twice — losing one — and threw his fifth interception of the season. Running back Jonathan Taylor lost the ball on a key third-down conversion in the fourth quarter. And kicker Chase McLaughlin pushed a 51-yard field goal wide left.
The Colts also were forced to punt from Tennessee’s 39-yard line, and punter Matt Haack netted just 20 yards on the exchange.
And, yet, Indianapolis might have overcome it all if not for another glacial start in all three phases.
Ryan was sacked on third-and-15 on the opening drive and lost the football, with the Titans recovering at the 32-yard line. The defense appeared as though it might hold Tennessee to a field goal, but Yannick Ngakoue couldn’t finish a third-down sack and quarterback Ryan Tannehill scrambled 9 yards for a first down.
Two plays later, Tannehill hit Robert Woods in the end zone from 7 yards out for the first points of the game.
After a 19-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry — who finished with 114 yards on 22 carries and had 99 rushing yards at intermission — doubled the Titans’ lead, the Colts finally put together a solid offensive drive.
But the march stalled in the red zone after Ryan was twice unable to connect with star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. His second-down pass was late and led the wideout out of bounds, and the third-down toss led Pittman too far in the back corner of the end zone.
Indianapolis settled for a 27-yard field goal by McLaughlin and a 14-3 deficit.
Tennessee got the points back on a nine-play, 41-yard march that began with a 37-yard kickoff return and ended with a 44-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.
The Colts’ ensuing possession lasted just one play when Ryan’s pass was tipped and intercepted by defensive end Teair Tart at Indianapolis’ 28-yard line.
Five plays later, Tannehill — who was 17-of-21 for 137 yards and two scores without a turnover — connected with wide receiver Chig Okonkwo for an 8-yard touchdown and a 24-3 lead.
Ryan has fumbled the ball nine times — losing three — and is responsible for eight of the Colts’ nine turnovers through the first four weeks.
“It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch,” Ryan said of the fumbles specifically. “It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at — find a way this week. I think if we can put together a clean game — just go out there and put together a clean game where we’re not turning it over, we’re executing the way we can — I think we can be very good.”
Indianapolis got seven points back just before halftime when Ryan found tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a 14-yard touchdown, and the same duo linked up for a 7-yard score with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Ryan finished 27-of-37 for 356 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Alie-Cox led the Colts with six catches for 85 yards and two scores.
But Indianapolis had three more possessions with a chance to tie the game and came up empty each time.
The Colts had a first down at Tennessee’s 36-yard line with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter, but Taylor — who finished with just 42 yards on 20 carries — was dropped for a 2-yard loss.
Disaster struck on second down when Ryan lost the ball trying to buy time for a deep out from the pocket, and the fumble was recovered by left tackle Matt Pryor for a 13-yard loss.
A 10-yard completion to Alie-Cox brought up fourth-and-15 from the 39 and led to Haack’s ill-fated punt.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, Indianapolis drove to third-and-1 at Tennessee’s 24-yard line. But Taylor seemed to get his foot caught under a defender in the pileup at the line of scrimmage and fumbled as he was falling backward to end the possession.
He injured his ankle on the play and did not return.
The Colts’ final series ended after Ryan was sacked by former Indianapolis defensive lineman Denico Autry on third-and-13 from the Titans’ 25-yard line and McLaughlin badly missed the ensuing field goal attempt.
Tennessee regained possession at its own 41-yard line with 1:58 remaining, and Tannehill’s 7-yard completion to Okonkwo on third-and-4 allowed the visitors to run out the clock. It was one of just three first-down conversions for the Titans in the second half.
“It’s definitely frustrating because the mistakes that we had were self-inflicted wounds,” Alie-Cox said. “It wasn’t them doing anything. We fumbled on the third-and-2, a batted-ball interception, another sack fumble. So we preach on taking care of the ball all week. We preach that all the time.
“So, as players, we have to go out there and do it. We know how to do it. We’re just not doing it right now. We’re really putting the defense in bad situations. So, as an offense, we need to correct that issue so we’re not putting them in bad spots.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.