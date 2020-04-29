INDIANAPOLIS — Julian Blackmon was uncharacteristically silent in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.
The affable defensive back explained his absence from media interviews with a Twitter post on April 18.
“If you’ve asked me to do a story, my reason for not doing them is simple!” he wrote. “Not to be rude, but I don’t need my story told to the world. I’m here to play football. If those things come while I make history, so be it. But I don’t need someone else to narrate who I am. I got that.”
Truth is, Blackmon’s never been one to allow others to tell his story for him.
As a fourth-grader in Layton, Utah, he wrote a letter about his future for a school project. He also shared that letter on social media the day after the Indianapolis Colts surprised many onlookers by making him the 85th overall selection in the third round of the NFL Draft.
The third sentence of the letter reads, “When I grow up, I want to be an NFL player.”
The next few paragraphs detail the hard work he’ll need to do to reach that goal, and near the end, Blackmon looks ahead to what will come after he achieves his dream.
“When I get to the NFL, I’ll need to work on what the coach needs me to work on,” he wrote. “And if I am not good at that, then I’ll need to keep on working on that until I am good at it.”
Those are words he’s lived by on the road to his dream job.
In high school, Blackmon was a basketball star. He led Layton to the Class 5A state championship as a point guard and had some Division I offers on the hardcourt.
But he chose his lone major college football offer and attended Utah.
Recruited as an athlete, Blackmon settled in as a cornerback — a position he didn’t have much familiarity with — as a freshman. Three years later, he voluntarily switched to safety in an attempt to help fill the void left by a pair of graduating seniors.
That’s where his career really took off. Blackmon helped the Utes remain in the College Football Playoff chase throughout the season and earned second-team All-American honors. But a torn ACL early in the Pac-12 championship game cast doubt on his draft prospects.
Several evaluators predicted Blackmon would be a fourth- or fifth-round pick. Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn’t feel like taking the chance to see if those projections played out.
After trading back 10 spots — and recouping the fifth-round pick he surrendered in a move up for Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor a round earlier — Indianapolis chose Blackmon near the end of Round 3.
“Really, it came more down to I didn’t want to lose him,” Ballard said. “I didn’t want to lose him behind us. We thought there was a chance he would be there in the third. We were worried that he wouldn’t be there in the fourth. …
“Look, he is a rangy, fast, athletic safety that can play corner, and he can play in the nickel. He has a lot of value in our defense and can play a bunch of multiple spots. This is his first year playing safety, and we liked him at corner, too, so we feel lucky to get him. He is a talented young man.”
Blackmon is four months into his knee rehab and likely won’t be able to return to on-field work until August or September. As a result, Ballard believes it might be October before the rookie can make an impact.
The GM also believes it will be worth the wait.
Blackmon showed tremendous ball skills with nine career interceptions, and his versatility, physicality and tackling ability call to mind another Colts defender — cornerback Kenny Moore II, one of the most indispensable members of the secondary.
That’s a high bar to reach, but those closest to Blackmon have strong belief he’ll be a contributor at the pro level.
“The only thing he’s got going against him is that knee injury he suffered in the championship game,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham told the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah, for a draft preview. “But if someone takes a chance on him, they’re going to very pleasantly surprised — not surprised, but rewarded for taking that chance. His rehab is coming along great.”
Indianapolis believes Blackmon’s Swiss Army knife skill set is a must in the modern NFL.
He can play on the outside as a cornerback, move inside as a nickel or safety and creep up into the box to support the run defense as a hybrid-linebacker. And he’s still learning.
He’s only been a safety for a year, and he’s looking forward to making the most of NFL coaching.
In the meantime, he’ll give Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus another utility piece to move creatively around his scheme.
“The NFL’s about trends, and I think the trend in the NFL is you gotta get defensive players that can man cover and that can turn the ball over,” Indianapolis assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening said. “He’s a three-down player. So he can play the run. He can play the pass. He can match up against different wideouts, and he can play in the post. That’s what drew us to the player.”
In Indianapolis, Blackmon found an organization that believes in him as much as he’s always believed in himself.
Football’s always come naturally to him, and it’s built a foundation upon which his dreams can be realized.
“The first time I touched a football, I ran it for 60 yards the first time I touched it,” Blackmon said. “I just felt like I understood football differently when I was younger, and my dad was like, ‘OK, he’s kind of different.’”
