INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers’ deep throw to T.Y. Hilton on Sunday should have been a touchdown.
The veteran wide receiver had his defender beaten, and if the ball was delivered in stride, he likely would have scored untouched. But Rivers didn’t step into the throw. He threw slightly off his back foot, and the pass was short.
Hilton had to come back for the ball, giving the defense time to recover.
It still went for a 51-yard gain, and Jacoby Brissett scored on a quarterback sneak just a few snaps later.
But the entire sequence hints at something to keep an eye on as the Indianapolis Colts (7-4) begin the final month of the regular season in the heat of the playoff chase.
Rivers didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday as he manages a toe injury suffered in the Nov. 22 win against the Green Bay Packers.
The veteran passer has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the injury, but this is a man who once played in the AFC Championship Game with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
In praising his quarterback’s toughness during a video call Thursday, left guard Quenton Nelson said Rivers is “playing with a really bad problem with his foot.”
Whatever Rivers is dealing with, he managed it fairly well for the most part in last week’s 45-26 loss against the Tennessee Titans. After starting the game 7-for-9 on the first two drives, he finished 24-of-42 but added 295 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
The problem was inconsistency. After scoring touchdowns on each of the first two possessions, the Colts finished five straight drives with a punt. On the sixth, Rivers threw the pick.
The Titans (8-3) scored 24 unanswered points during that stretch — which came immediately after left tackle Anthony Castonzo left with a knee injury — to take control of the game.
Rivers and the offense likely will need to be better this week against a Houston Texans team that has been hot lately. The Texans (4-7) are 3-1 since returning from their bye, and they’ve averaged 25.5 points during that span.
The only loss came during a wintry monsoon in Cleveland. That 10-7 decision also pulled the scoring average down.
In the three games not played in severe weather conditions, Houston averaged 31.2 points.
Indianapolis is ninth in the NFL with an average of 27.5 points per game, and Rivers is adamant the toe injury is not a significant issue.
“As I told y’all last week, I honestly told you all last week I had no concerns about being able to go,” he said. “Certainly, [I] don’t have any concerns this week. I think it’s just a matter of just continuing to monitor a little bit of the soreness more than anything. After the game, [it was] pretty sore, but don’t want to just continue to keep yourself sore all week long if you can help it a little bit.”
The quarterback has been efficient over the past six games, throwing 12 touchdowns against four interceptions as the Colts have gone 4-2.
Houston coach Romeo Crennel, a long-time defensive coordinator, expects a big challenge from Rivers this week — no matter his physical status.
“He is so good at the line of scrimmage,” Crennel said. “He can get in and out plays — gives his guys the perfect play for what he thinks the defense is giving him. That makes him really good, and it makes it hard to defend him. So everybody has to be at their top level.
“That game has to be on point when you go against Rivers because he basically — he can tell you what defense you’re running, and he can tell his guys what defense you’re running and then that allows them to be more successful.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed punter Ryan Allen to the practice squad Thursday.
Allen will replace Rigoberto Sanchez for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Sanchez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor Tuesday and is out indefinitely.
Allen has played in 105 career games with the Titans, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech in 2013.
INJURY REPORT
Offensive tackles Anthony Castonzo (knee) and Chaz Green (back) continued to be sidelined Thursday, increasing the likelihood neither will play Sunday at Houston. Linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) and safety Khari Willis (quad/back) also missed practice for the second straight day. Okereke did some side work with trainers.
Defensive end Denico Autry was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced on a limited basis. Defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) also was a limited participant.
Wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee) returned to full practice, and center Ryan Kelly (neck), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (knee) and running back Jordan Wilkins (ribs) remained full participants.
