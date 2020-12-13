Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor sped away from the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense for a 62-yard touchdown run Sunday and likely took away the team’s playoff hopes in the process.
Taylor rushed for a career-high 150 yards and two second-half touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts routed the Raiders 44-27 in a game dripping with playoff implications.
“I did feel good,” Taylor said. “One of the things coming into this league, having the mindset, you hear it a lot, it’s tough. It’s hard to get yards in this league. So getting a bit of fresh air was definitely fulfilling.”
Taylor’s first score gave the Colts (9-4) a two-score lead midway through the third quarter. He broke into the open field through a huge hole created by an offensive line that paved the way for a season-high 212 rushing yards and then outran the defense in a scene reminiscent of his dominant collegiate days at Wisconsin.
Taylor added a 3-yard scoring run with Nyheim Hines lined up as the wildcat quarterback early in the fourth quarter. It was all part of a day that saw Indianapolis score on all but one of its possessions before the final kneel downs while racking up 456 total yards and posting its biggest point total since 2014.
“We talked a lot about that as an offense, the idea that we’re gonna be ascending at just the right time,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “And Johnathan’s a big part of that with the way he’s seeing it and the way he’s running it.”
The game started as a shootout with the teams trading scores in the first half before Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II made the defensive play of the season. With Indianapolis clinging to a 17-14 lead, Moore appeared to come off his assigned coverage and circle back to tight end Darren Waller.
When Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw the pass in that direction, Moore leapt and made a remarkable one-handed interception.
“I was just doing what I was supposed to do,” Moore said. “Just make a play.”
The Colts drove for a field goal to take a 20-14 halftime lead then Taylor answered a Las Vegas field goal with his long touchdown run in the third quarter.
Big plays were the name of the game for Indianapolis.
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass to put the Colts ahead 17-14 in the second quarter, Moore forced a third-quarter fumble that set up a field goal and safety Khari Willis returned an interception 50 yards for the final touchdown.
“You stay on the details, stay disciplined in the little things and that’s what sets your guys up to make the big plays,” Reich said. “And we saw that again today.”
Of all the big plays, Hilton’s might have been the most welcome.
Continuing a hot December stretch, he finished with five catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
In addition to the long score, Hilton outdueled a defender for a 7-yard touchdown catch to make it 10-0 on Indianapolis’ second possession. Quarterback Philip Rivers said there aren’t many receivers he’d risk that back-shoulder throw to, underlining his confidence in Hilton.
The touchdown helped set an early tone.
“Like I told [Rivers], ‘I’m here. Whenever you need me, whenever you need a big play, come to me,’” Hilton said. “There’s nobody that can stop me, regardless. I don’t care who it is, you’re not gonna stop me. Whatever my teammates need me to do, like I always say, I’m here to do it. We needed those plays, and he came to me, and I made them.”
The Colts exorcised a few demons in this one.
Carr entered the game completing 70% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions in three career games against Indianapolis. He had another big day — 31-of-45 for 316 yards with two touchdown passes and one rushing score — but the defense was able to get two interceptions and limit the damage.
After losses to the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season, the win also gave the Colts a rare head-to-head tiebreaker in the wild-card race as they battle for the seventh and final AFC playoff seed.
As the stretch run continues, Indianapolis can take heart in the play of its quarterback. Rivers finished 19-of-28 for 244 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, continuing an efficient run as the offense has continued to improve.
Sunday’s performance included some unique adversity. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo briefly left the game when his knee injury “grabbed” him on the opening drive.
All-pro left guard Quenton Nelson took snaps at tackle for the first time, and Castonzo said Nelson was on alert for the remainder of the game.
“Quenton went in there and played some left tackle while I was out, and I told him, like, ‘Hey, look, it may grab on me again. So just be prepared,’” Castonzo said. “So I was just fortunate that it didn’t and just went out there and played.”
That was one of the few bumps for the offense, and the defense again came through with a big second-half performance. The Raiders (7-6) didn’t score a touchdown after intermission until Carr’s 5-yard scramble with 55 seconds remaining.
Indianapolis celebrated the total team effort but will quickly shift focus. The Houston Texans visit next week for a second meeting in three weeks.
“We’ve gotta keep that [constant improvement mentality] and then find a way to be 1-0 again this week coming up against Houston, who we played seven days ago,” Rivers said. “So, huge win, but as we know — as you all hear me say — it’s a week-to-week league, and we’ve gotta enjoy it and then bear down and get ready for another one.”
