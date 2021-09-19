INDIANAPOLIS — As the Los Angeles Rams drove for the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Carson Wentz was at the center of a flurry of activity behind the Indianapolis Colts’ bench.
The 28-year-old quarterback knew his ankle was badly injured after a hit by All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald at the 7:31 mark, just prior to Rodrigo Blankenship’s game-tying field goal. But Wentz was determined to get back on the field.
He sat on a cooler as athletic trainers took off his shoe and sock and taped the ankle. Then he tested it with a walk of about 25 yards to another cooler. His body language told the story as Wentz sat with his head in his hands and the trainers went back to work.
Ultimately, backup Jacob Eason handled the final two possessions — throwing a costly interception among his five pass attempts — and Los Angeles (2-0) held on for a 27-24 victory that dropped the Colts to 0-2 for the first time since 2017.
“I did everything I could to get out there and finish the game,” Wentz said. “It’s a bad feeling to not be out there, especially in that situation. You kind of feel like you kind of let the team down a little bit, so it’s definitely frustrating.”
That’s a good word to describe just about everything around the Indianapolis franchise these days.
The Colts ran six plays inside the Rams’ 5-yard line in the first half — including four from the 1 — and walked away with no points. Four of them went for no gain. One resulted in a 9-yard sack that ended Indianapolis’ opening possession. And the sixth was a shovel pass intercepted by Rams defensive tackle Troy Reeder to end another drive.
Those two goal-line sequences were the primary reason Los Angeles went into the locker room at halftime with a 10-6 lead.
“It’s unacceptable,” left guard Quenton Nelson said. “We, I think, ran the ball three out of the four times [from the 1]. You’ve got four downs to get — shoot — 1 yard, and we weren’t successful at it. It’s unacceptable, and we need to be better in that situation. I don’t know. We’ve gotta block them better and just get it in there. Punch it in.”
Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford — who finished 19-of-30 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in his second start after being traded from the Detroit Lions — the Rams pushed the advantage to 17-6 on the opening drive of the second half. The series ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson with 11:36 to play in the third period.
Then the Indianapolis offense woke up.
Wentz — who was 20-of-31 for 247 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second start since being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles — capped an 11-play, 74-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zach Pascal and a 2-point conversion to tight end Jack Doyle to make it 17-14.
The Colts then briefly grabbed the lead when L.A. botched the snap on a punt, and linebacker E.J. Speed forced punter Johnny Hekker to fumble as he scrambled to save the play. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin recovered in the end zone for a 21-17 lead with 14:12 remaining.
Stafford answered by going to his favorite target. A lightning-quick four-play, 70-yard drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to put the Rams back in front 24-21 with 12:09 to play.
Kupp finished with nine catches for 163 yards and two scores, adding a 16-yard touchdown catch on the Rams’ first offensive series.
“They do a good job moving him around, motioning him out and jetting him, getting him up the field, getting him across the field — some tough, tough routes,” Indianapolis safety Khari Willis said. “But yards after catch — he catches the ball, he breaks tackles. I think he broke one on me. They move him around. They hid him in the backfield … his versatility, his strength, you respect a guy like that.”
The Colts answered with a nine-play, 58-yard drive and looked as though they might regain the lead with a third-and-5 at Los Angeles’ 17-yard line. But Donald beat right guard Mark Glowinski to flush Wentz from the pocket. The quarterback got off a short pass intended for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. — who set career highs with eight catches and 123 yards — but it was incomplete.
Wentz’s ankle was rolled up during the play, setting off the unfortunate chain of events at the end of the game.
“At this point, I’m frustrated about the loss,” Wentz said. “There’s a lot of emotions going on. They’ll get scans as soon as they can. Pray. Pray a lot that God can heal this thing and heal quickly so we can get out there next week.”
Blankenship — who made field goals from 48 and 46 yards in the first half — tied the game on a 35-yard attempt with 7:22 remaining.
The Rams responded with a methodical 12-play, 55-yard march that drained 4:59 off the clock. Linebacker Darius Leonard made a critical third-down tackle just before the two-minute warning to force a 38-yard Matt Gay field goal that proved to be the game-winner.
Indianapolis got the ball back with 2:23 to play, but Eason’s second pass attempt was intercepted by cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The Colts got one more possession from their own 10 with 24 seconds left, but the game ended with a long-shot series of laterals and running back Nyheim Hines being tackled on the sideline.
The result left Indianapolis lamenting what might have been.
“What we just talked about in there for a minute was — kind of on the mountain climbing theme — is that the mountain is unforgiving,” Reich said. “It’s unforgiving when you’re up there and you make a mistake or two, and it’s going to cost you.”
