The Indianapolis Colts committed one of the Cardinal sins of the NFL on Sunday and lived to tell about it.
Through a litany of errors from poor coaching decisions to untimely penalties, the Colts gave one of the game’s greatest players — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — the ball with a chance to win in the closing minutes.
Watson predictably drove the Texans to Indianapolis’ 2-yard line with 1:28 remaining, but then the game went off script.
Normally reliable center Nick Martin botched the snap, Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart hustled to knock it free from the quarterback’s initial attempt to recover it and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. fell on the loose ball to seal an unlikely — but highly necessary — 26-20 road victory.
“You gotta believe, and you gotta play to zero-zero on the clock,” Colts defensive end Justin Houston said after recording three sacks and his fourth career safety. “You never know what can happen. I’ve done been around this game so long, I’ve done saw so many plays that happened at the last second, so many crazy plays. So you always gotta believe, and you always gotta continue to play till its zero-zero on the clock. That’s what we preach around here. Play until the game is over.”
For much of the final drive, it appeared a crucial fourth-down decision by head coach Frank Reich would doom Indianapolis (8-4).
Facing fourth-and-1 at the Texans’ 5-yard line and nursing a 24-20 lead with 6:50 remaining, Reich declined to kick a chip-shot field goal. Instead, the Colts handed the ball to running back Nyheim Hines, who was stuffed well short of the first-down marker.
While Reich obviously wasn’t happy with the result, he defended the decision.
“I had a lot of confidence in that call, the situation,” Reich said. “We had a lot of momentum. We had a good drive going. My gut feeling and our confidence in our offense to pick up the play — there was multiple options on the play … but we just, at the end of the day, didn’t execute it the way we needed to.”
The defense temporarily mitigated the damage when Houston sacked Watson in the end zone for a safety on third-and-11. And it briefly appeared Indianapolis might be able to put the failed fourth down behind it all together when Hines returned the ensuing free kick to the Texans’ 12-yard line.
But a holding penalty against linebacker Anthony Walker pinned the Colts at their own 25-yard line to start the drive instead. Indianapolis reached midfield on some hard running by rookie Johnathan Taylor — who finished with 91 yards on 13 carries — but a holding flag against center Ryan Kelly and a false start against rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. stalled the drive.
One more mistake helped set up Watson’s final drive when gunner Ashton Dulin failed to catch up to Ryan Allen’s punt inside the 5-yard line, and it went for a touchback.
After an incompletion to start the series, Watson connected on five straight passes to get Houston (4-8) inside the 10. Running back Duke Johnson then rumbled down to the 2-yard line, and it appeared the Texans were poised to take the lead.
But Martin’s snap rolled back to Watson, and as he went down to recover it, Stewart got his arm in and knocked the ball away. A hustling Walker made the recovery to seal an unlikely victory.
“I was like, ‘I don’t think I can get there to jump on it, so I’m gonna punch it out. I know one of my teammates is gonna get it,’” Stewart said.
Watson and star Houston defensive end J.J. Watt deserved a better fate.
The 25-year-old quarterback was 26-of-38 for 341 yards despite being sacked five times and playing with a badly depleted wide receiving corps. Keke Coutee caught eight passes for 141 yards, and Chad Hansen added five catches for 101 yards.
But both the Texans’ touchdowns came on the ground, as Watson scored on an 11-yard scramble and David Johnson added a 6-yard scoring run. Ka’imi Fairbairn added field goals from 52 and 34 yards as Houston did all of its scoring in the first half.
“You’re playing against Deshaun,” Walker said. “He’s going to make plays, so you gotta find a way to keep him in the pocket. And however many times you think you’ve got him in the backfield, he’s always gonna find a way to make a play.”
The Colts might have been able to pull away if not for Watt. He had four tackles for loss and a sack to short-circuit several drives.
Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers still finished 27-of-35 for 285 yards with two scores, but he was sacked three times and was under noticeable pressure in the second half with the offense down to its third-string left tackle.
T.Y. Hilton again had a huge game in Houston, catching eight passes for 110 yards and a 21-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive. The Colts also scored on a 5-yard run by Hines, a 39-yard catch-and-run by Taylor and a 42-yard field goal by rookie Rodrigo Blankenship to build a 24-20 halftime lead.
The Tennessee Titans’ 41-35 loss against the Cleveland Browns moved Indianapolis back into a tie atop the AFC South standings, though the Titans have the tiebreaker by virtue of a 3-1 record in division games. The Colts travel to Las Vegas (7-5) next week for another game with big postseason implications.
“To say that I don’t know what’s going on out there [in the standings] would be a lie,” Rivers said. “But we truly can’t worry about that. We can’t worry about what the Titans do. We can’t worry about what anybody else does. We gotta just, shoot, learn from this game, be excited about this win — any division road win is big — and then we put all our attention on the Vegas Raiders and find a way to go 1-0 again next week and not get caught up in what could happen over the next four weeks.
“Who knows what’s gonna happen? We just gotta control what we can control.”
