WESTFIELD — Eric Ebron is not afraid to speak his mind.
Come after the Indianapolis Colts tight end on Twitter — especially if you’re from his former NFL home in Detroit — and you’d better be prepared to defend your position. Because he almost certainly will call you out.
Ebron is similarly open in his dealings with the media. So when he was asked this spring about his goals for his second season with the Colts, the 26-year-old didn’t hold back.
He set his sights as high as possible, taking aim at former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski’s eight-year-old record of 17 touchdown receptions by a tight end.
And he hasn’t backed away from that goal as training camp opened at Grand Park Sports Complex.
“Do I want the record? Records are meant to be broken,” he said. “So that’s my goal. That’s my ultimate goal. If it happens this year or next year, it’s gonna happen. I feel like I’m capable of doing it, and I feel like I can break that record.”
One of Ebron’s biggest obstacles might just be the wealth of skill position talent on his own roster.
He pulled down 13 touchdown passes during the regular season and added another in the playoffs last year. But that production came with fellow tight end Jack Doyle sidelined for 10 games.
Doyle is back in good health, and Indianapolis has added more weapons to its arsenal.
Coach Frank Reich led the charge to acquire 6-foot-4 wide receiver Devin Funchess, who likely will siphon some red-zone targets away. Rookie Parris Campbell adds another dimension to the offense as a slot receiver with potential to quickly expand his role.
Reich also hopes to improve the running game, setting a goal of 2,000 rushing yards for the offense — up from 1,718 a year ago. An increase from the team’s 13 rushing touchdowns is likely to follow.
There’s also a healthy T.Y. Hilton back in the mix after catching six touchdown passes while missing two games and being limited in four others by low and high ankle sprains on the same leg.
Highly regarded second-year wide receiver Deon Cain is back after a knee injury completely wiped out his rookie season, and second-year running back Nyheim Hines — who had 63 receptions as a rookie — believes he’s even faster than a year ago.
But Ebron’s not concerned there won’t be enough footballs on the field to go around.
Reich preaches unselfishness as the top trait in his offense, and Ebron believes the Colts have it in spades.
“I don’t think we’ve ever worried about individual accolades, man. I think that’s what makes our team so good,” he said. “There’s no individual on this team. ... We want to win, I think, and that’s what makes our group so tight-knit. I think that’s what makes it so much fun to come here and work. We don’t care about individual accolades. Those come with wins. So as long as we [keep] winning, it doesn’t matter.”
So how can Ebron improve on a career year that also included single-season bests with 66 catches and 750 yards? By focusing on the technical aspects of his game.
Ebron wants to improve as a blocker so he can stay on the field in more formations and form a better tandem with Doyle.
Reich has his own goals for the first-time Pro Bowler.
“It’s not just about the numbers,” he said. “His numbers last year were spectacular. He played a lot of good football outside of the big numbers. But just being more consistent in route running. I really think Eric developed a lot as a route runner. I think his chemistry with Andrew [Luck] really developed over the year. So to keep picking up from that. The technical part of the routes at the top of the route, I just feel like he is continuing to work on. He is demanding a lot of himself there.”
Crisp route running also is a good way to get Luck to look your way in an offense filled with viable options.
The 29-year-old quarterback naturally prefers to spread the ball around, and Reich’s scheme encourages that. He and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni also like to shuffle the game plan each week to make sure things aren’t becoming too stale and the attack doesn’t become too predictable.
Luck’s detail-oriented approach keeps the receivers on their heels and demands consistency on every play.
“Everybody has to be on the same page,” Ebron said. “Everybody has to run the right route. Everybody has to run the route to precision because you don’t know when the ball is coming. And that’s why you can’t care who gets the ball or who’s not. Because with Andrew at quarterback, it’s about just making plays for our team to win. And if you make those plays, then it’s good.”
