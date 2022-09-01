INDIANAPOLIS — In four NFL seasons, Shaquille Leonard has been named first-team All-Pro three times and played in three Pro Bowls.
Imagine what he could do at 100%.
The Indianapolis Colts star revealed Thursday he hasn’t entered a game pain free since Week 4 of the 2018 season. He rolled his ankle in that contest against the Houston Texans and has been dealing with it ever since.
The saga built to back surgery in June that kept the linebacker on the physically unable to perform list throughout training camp. He returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since January and is building himself into game shape.
“Football is my happy place,” Leonard said. “Football is my safe haven. Football is something that I love to do. I love to compete. Just being down for three-and-half months, it sucks. But it made me look at football in a different point of view.
“I was able to read offensive formations, talk to the linebackers, tell them what I see, pick up tendencies, see a lot of things that I wouldn’t have been able to see if I was practicing. It was kind of different seeing it from a different angle.”
After training camp practices, Leonard sought out quarterback Matt Ryan to discuss some of what he’d seen. He learned some of the tricks offenses use to hide formations and some of the things quarterbacks are looking for from the defense.
The experience made his mental game — always a strength — even more of a focal point.
The physical side of things is coming along nicely, but it’s a process that’s going to take some time.
“It’s a good feeling, but it’s still a process,” Leonard said. “I’m not saying that I’m all 100% ready to go right now. I’m still gonna try to figure that good stuff out, but I am feeling better. So that’s the main thing.”
He’s also making his presence felt on the practice field.
Leonard’s always been the player to bring the juice to the defense. He’s naturally loud and outgoing, and he sees the opportunity to play football as a privilege.
When he’s on the field, Leonard is all business. But it’s his firm belief that business should be fun.
And he tries to bring everyone along for the party.
“He’s a unique player, a unique guy,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “He’s our emotional leader. We have a lot of great leaders. I think Shaq is a little bit more of an emotional leader for us, a playmaking leader for us. You feel that, and it’s great to have him. He’s big time.”
The numbers speak for themselves.
Clearly limited by the pain in his ankle throughout the 2021 season, Leonard still led the league with eight forced fumbles. He added 122 tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
The one indication he wasn’t himself? It was the first season of his career in which he didn’t record a sack.
While playing with the ankle heavily taped for all but the first four games of his career, Leonard has 538 tackles, 15 sacks, 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.
He’s proven he can play — and be effective — at less than 100%, and there’s no question about his willingness to sacrifice for his teammates.
Leonard’s return to game action could come as early as the Sept. 11 opener on the road against the Houston Texans.
But he’s not going to rush the process, and he’s going to make a decision in the best interest of the team.
“I always say pain is temporary and pride is forever,” Leonard said. “If I can go, I’m gonna go. That’s my mindset, and I just feel like — even though I’m hurt — if I’m not out there hurting the team, then I think I can be out there. But if I feel like I’m hurting the team, I gotta be a man, look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘You know what? Yes, I want to be out here. Yes, I want to compete. But is it best for the team if I’m on the field?’
“And that’s the decision that me, [the medical] staff, Frank and [general manager] Chris [Ballard] have to make.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.