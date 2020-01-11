Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.