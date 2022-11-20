INDIANAPOLIS — Right or wrong, when you’re the No. 12 team in the country, merely winning is the minimum passable standard.
For Indiana, it was getting by in the style-point test for much of the first half against a young Miami (Ohio) team. The RedHawks haven’t beaten a Division I opponent but were hanging in there against a Hoosiers team that hadn’t kicked into gear.
However, it’s also true when you’re the No. 12 team in the country patience is usually called for because superior talent almost always comes out in the wash.
That’s how it played out for Indiana on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hoosiers closed the first half with an 11-0 run and weren’t threatened in the second half en route to an 86-56 victory in Indiana’s first contest of the three-game Hoosier Classic.
Trayce Jackson-Davis was once again Mr. Reliable for the Hoosiers with 17 points and 16 rebounds. It was a balanced effort everywhere else in the scoring column. Jalen Hood-Schifino had 12 points, and seven additional Hoosiers scored at least seven points.
“I thought it was a great job on our part to handle the short turnaround,” said Indiana coach Mike Woodson, referring to the 48-hour gap between Sunday’s game and the Hoosiers’ 81-79 win at Xavier on Friday.
“The way the schedule is set up, it’s set up like playing in the tournament. I think that’s good for us,” Woodson added.
The numbers all looked good in a game that became the rout everyone expected to be, but the Hoosiers had to fight through some sluggish play in the first half.
Indiana (4-0) also played without reserve guard Trey Galloway, who has been a key cog off the bench.
“He’s just banged up. He twisted his knee the other night, and we were being cautious to make sure he’s OK,” Woodson said.
Given the short turnaround from Xavier to Miami, perhaps fatigue played a role in a slow start for Indiana. Though Indiana started with a 6-0 lead, the Hoosiers bogged down and eventually Miami led by the under 12-minute media timeout.
“Preparation is huge when it comes to a short turnaround. You see it in the NCAA Tournament, so it’s huge to experience it now,” Indiana guard Miller Kopp said.
The Hoosiers’ saving grace? Indiana only rarely let Miami (1-4) get into any kind of rhythm. Miami only made 26.5% of its first-half shots, though six of the nine shots the RedHawks did make were 3-pointers.
With just a 21-20 lead with 7:43 left before halftime, the Hoosiers began to break away as they shared the ball effectively. Malik Reneau fed Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates for a pair of buckets, and then C.J. Gunn found Jackson-Davis, who converted a traditional three-point play to make it 28-20.
The gap was six with 2:53 left in the half, but the Hoosiers finished strong. Two of the three field goals Indiana made in the half-ending 11-0 run came from second-chance opportunities the far more athletic Hoosiers got against the comparatively static RedHawks. Indiana’s halftime lead ballooned to 43-26.
The second half wasn’t a contest. Indiana stepped on the gas with a 16-8 run to start the half.
“Once everybody understood what they were doing and got into the game — our defense is unrelenting, so over the course of the game, we think it’s going to continue to get better,” Kopp said.
Game 2 of the Hoosier Classic is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday as Little Rock visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The final game is Friday when Jackson State drops into Bloomington to participate in the event for the second straight season.
