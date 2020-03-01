CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After a late push to get back in the game, Indiana put itself in position to at least force overtime in a wild finish Sunday afternoon at Illinois.
But missed free throws and a questionable non-call proved costly in a 67-66 loss to the Illini before 15,544 at the State Farm Center.
The loss puts the Hoosiers (18-11, 8-10 Big Ten) in must-win mode returning home to face Minnesota on Wednesday and Wisconsin on Saturday to close the regular season.
“Everything has got to be erased from your memory and you are on to the next one, which is in all reality, the last gasp of air so to speak in the regular season for this league which has been hard for everybody,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
It was a tough finish for the Hoosiers, who have come out on the winning end of close games more often than not this season. The loss dropped the Hoosiers to 3-2 in games decided by five points or less.
Down 65-63 and coming out of a timeout, Indiana had a chance to tie the game when freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled in the lane by guard Da’Monte Williams in the act of shooting with 13.6 seconds left. To that point, IU had been 10-of-10 from the line, and Jackson-Davis had made his first two attempts.
But Jackson-Davis missed both of his free throws. On the second miss, IU junior forward Justin Smith tipped the ball back and point guard Rob Phinisee came up with the loose ball in a scramble. Phinisee, though, lost control of his dribble with 6.8 seconds left, and Illinois guard Andres Feliz pounced, coming up with a steal and calling a timeout. Replays showed Phinisee may have been tripped as he fell and lost control of the ball, but a foul wasn’t called.
“I didn’t see the last play,” Miller said. “Until I see the film, I’m not going to comment.”
IU then fouled sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who made a pair of free throws to put Illinois up 67-63 with 4.6 seconds left. Phinisee made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 67-66.
Dosunmu led Illinois (20-9, 12-6) with 17 points. Junior guard Al Durham led Indiana with 13 points, with Jackson-Davis adding 12 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double. For the first time, though, Indiana failed to win when Jackson-Davis recorded a double-double, dropping to 9-1 in those games.
Jackson-Davis, who entered the game shooting 61.6% from the free-throw line, said he didn’t try to miss the second free throw on purpose after missing the first.
“Obviously there’s always pressure, but those were some big ones,” Jackson-Davis said. “They looked good coming off. There was just a little too much [on them].”
After shooting just 25.4% from the field in a loss Thursday at Purdue, Indiana executed better offensively against Illinois and knocked down open shots. The Hoosiers shot 40.7% from the field (24-of-59) and 50% (8-of-16) from 3-point range.
Jackson-Davis scored 10 points in the first half, and Indiana and Illinois went into halftime tied at 36. Early on, Jackson-Davis was getting the better of Illinois freshman 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn in the battle of Big Ten freshman of the year candidates.
But the Illini made a defensive adjustment in the second half, using four-man Giorgi Bezhanishvili on Jackson-Davis with Cockburn providing help. Jackson-Davis was held to just two points in the second half, while Cockburn scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and had a career-high six blocked shots. Four of those blocks came in the second half.
“They put different matchups on me,” Jackson-Davis said. “And then they really had the four-man guard me and try to push me out of the lane and have Kofi sit in the lane and try to get the most of my jump hooks.”
Cockburn also stepped up offensively in the second half. With Illinois down 53-51 after a Devonte Green three-point play, Illinois went on a 9-0 run, with Cockburn scoring six points inside on a hook shot in the paint and four free throws.
“I was proud of Kofi because he was not really good in the first half,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We really challenged him in the second half. With the game in the balance, we kept going to him.”
Although Indiana outrebounded Illinois 39-31, the Illini outscored Indiana 32-28 in the paint.
With the loss, Indiana finished the year 2-8 on the road. Four of the losses were by more than 15 points, though after a 24-point loss at Michigan, IU lost road games at Purdue and Illinois this week by a combined margin of nine points.
“We’re not good enough to just knock somebody on the back in the first 10 minutes of a game and find a way,” Miller said. “But we are good enough if we play hard for long stretches, to hang around and find a way to get one, which is what we’ve done in three of our last four road games and we have to stay with it now in this last week as we go home. There’s no gimmes just because you’re at home. You have to stay with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.