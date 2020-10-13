BLOOMINGTON — Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis relayed a story that reflects a different commitment from the Hoosiers heading into an uncertain 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
Last year, Jackson-Davis said it was common for players to skip open shootarounds at the gym on Saturdays. This season?
“This year, if you are not in the gym, it’s weird,” Jackson-Davis said. “So it’s just a different vibe this year. It’s like everyone is ready to go, especially with not finishing the season last year.”
How much that commitment sustains through a myriad of potential distractions remains to be seen in an important fourth year for IU coach Archie Miller. This is the first season in which Miller will have a roster of players he and his staff have all recruited. There’s no more holdovers from the Tom Crean era. No more excuses, as IU has shown marginal progress, from 16 to 19 to 20 wins, in Miller’s first three seasons.
As IU starts full-squad practices today, Miller said there’s enough versatility within his 11 scholarship players to mix and match and play different styles offensively and defensively.
“Some of our freshmen who come in are going to play a deeper role in the backcourt in the early part of the year,” Miller said. “But as the season goes, I think we have a chance to evolve as a perimeter-oriented group that has some chemistry.”
Miller said a major offseason emphasis has centered on more assists, less turnovers. Last season, IU finished last in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio, at 12.9 assists to 12.6 turnovers per game. There were some back-breaking turnovers, including failing to beat the press down the stretch up five points with under a minute remaining in a 77-76 loss to Maryland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“Especially in our league, and with our schedule, how it maps out, this team can’t turn the ball over more than 11 times per game — 10, 11 times,” Miller said. “It’s so paramount to our efficiency, and it’s so paramount to extra points, free throws.”
The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis, who led IU in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season, projects to be part of a three-player post rotation with 6-11 senior center Joey Brunk and 6-8 forward Race Thompson. Playing Thompson and Jackson-Davis together gives IU more versatility up front, as both can play and guard multiple post positions, and both can get up and down the floor in transition.
Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter and freshman Jordan Geronimo, who sports a 40-inch vertical leap, will man the wing spot. The backcourt is deep, and Miller hasn’t ruled out playing three guards on the court at the same time, with dynamic incoming freshman point guard Khristian Lander joining returning starters Al Durham and Rob Phinisee.
“We’ve been incorporating that in our offense,” Phinisee said. “We’re still getting better every day, so we’re just really learning.”
Like Jackson-Davis, Phinisee, a junior, said he’s noticed a togetherness with the group that at times was lacking last season.
“I feel like everyone is holding everyone accountable for what they are doing,” Phinisee said. “Everyone is working hard. I mean, everyone just wants to win so, whatever happens, everyone just wants to stay together, play hard.”
Staying together will be important, particularly in a season of continued unknowns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IU doesn’t have a set schedule yet. The Hoosiers know they are going to play their first game in the Maui Classic, relocated to Asheville, North Carolina, on Nov. 30 against Providence. IU’s season opener will likely be Nov. 25 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and Miller said the Hoosiers are still slated to play the Crossroads Classic against Butler in Indianapolis on Dec. 19, though that date could change.
“How do you plan what you don’t know?” Miller said. “That’s the million dollar question …
“The control of our schedule left once the pandemic hit. I think it was going to be inevitable there were going to be some setbacks once we changed the starting date. Everyone in college basketball lost four games, and when you lose four games, it just changes the complexion of things.”
Miller said he’s trying to get his team to focus on what it can control until the Nov. 25 start date, and maintain discipline off the court as well to avoid any potential team-wide outbreaks. IU was forced to pause individual workouts in early September due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team.
“How much can we be different from right now to [Nov.] 25th when we jump ball?” Miller said. “There’s a lot of challenges that go into that with the lack of preseason, lack of non-conference, lack of what I would call exhibition opportunities, so it’s a little bit unique. I mean, you are going to start it up, and it’s going to get revved up, and you are going to have to mow through it with a lot of different type of speed bumps along the way that are coming that we don’t see and anticipate happening.”
