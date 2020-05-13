BLOOMINGTON — Indiana running back Stevie Scott III was on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard rushing season when a late-season injury derailed those hopes.
Scott was knocked out a game in late November against Michigan and forced to sit out IU’s Old Oaken Bucket win over Purdue and Gator Bowl loss against Tennessee.
“Those were hard times,” Scott said. “Having love for the game and not being able to play for your team, especially having the good season that we did and going to a bowl game, my first bowl game, and not being able to play, it was very tough.”
Still, Scott crossed the 1,000-yard all-purpose plateau as a sophomore, finishing the year with 845 yards rushing, 211 yards receiving and a combined 11 touchdowns (10 rushing, one receiving). He showed signs of being a more complete running back as a sophomore and is looking to build off that versatility entering his junior season.
“Being the type of player that has all the attributes,” said Scott, who celebrated his 20th birthday Wednesday. “Just showing the NFL, coaches and just people around the nation that I could be that type of back.”
Scott received another birthday surprise the night before he turned 20, being part of a Zoom call with former IU standout and current NFL running back Jordan Howard, who recently signed with the Miami Dolphins.
“He was speaking really good things to me and the running back group, the other players we had in there,” Scott said. “Just life in general and how to keep up our mindset going and stay positive to be a better you.”
IU running backs coach Mike Hart said the 6-foot-2, 231-pound Scott has always been a punishing runner but is working to continue to grow as a blocker in pass protection as well as catching the ball out of the backfield.
“He caught some big passes last year for us, so he has that skillset that he’s continuing to develop,” Hart said. “But overall everything and the YAC [yards after catch], getting the safeties to miss, making big plays, which he continues to work on and we try to emphasize in practice with the drills that we do. To get where he wants to get to be, the player that he wants to be, everything needs to continue to develop, and hopefully he’s doing that right now.”
Scott returned to his native Syracuse, New York, during the pandemic and has been working out with his father, Stevie Scott Jr., a former high school running back.
“I've been doing a lot of core workouts,” Scott said. “Trying to build that inner strength up. Weights are good and all, but if you have that core strength, that's really powerful. That's your inner stuff. That's all muscle. That's all yourself. Really, just doing core strength and going to the field. Doing field work. Trying to get my footwork right. Just going over the little things.”
The growth of sophomore running back Sampson James could help lighten Scott’s load this season. James rushed for a career-best 118 yards in replacing Scott for the Purdue game and finished the year with 275 yards rushing and three TDs.
Scott has served as a mentor to James, a four-star talent out of Avon.
“He’s got the game speed changed from high school to college and just really matured in all levels — as a person, on the field, taking his weightlifting seriously,” Scott said. “Going into this year, this is a big year for him and for the team also. He knows he’s going to play a big role this year.”
With Scott, James and sophomore slot receiver David Ellis experimenting at the running back position, IU will look to improve a rushing offense that finished 12th in the Big Ten last season. Scott said with more balance, the Hoosiers can improve from their eight-win season in 2019.
“I definitely want to help the football team get ranked again like we did last year,” Scott said. “It was tough not playing in the bowl game this year but definitely trying to get back to another bowl game this year, possibly even a national championship. Anything is possible. I’ve got faith me and my guys can play with anybody in the nation. So really just getting back on and keep winning and just keep striving for greatness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.