BLOOMINGTON — To snap a five-game losing streak, Indiana needed a near-perfect game from point guard Xavier Johnson and some inside scoring from Race Thompson.
The Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) revived their NCAA Tournament hopes with a 74-64 win over Maryland before a less-than-capacity crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
In a must-win game, bad weather resulted in some no-shows, but those fans missed a stellar performance from Johnson, who overcame first-half foul trouble to go 7-for-7 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 from the foul line to finish with a game-high 24 points. Johnson’s lone free throw miss came with 19 seconds remaining.
“The biggest thing is taking smart shots,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t forcing it.”
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Johnson’s effort was much-needed, considering how short-handed the Hoosiers have been at point guard the past month.
"X means well,” Woodson said. “He wants to be great. He competes, man. He's a competitor. He's had his ups and downs. ... But I'm pleased with what he's done as a player. He's come a long way."
Thompson added 19 points and eight rebounds.
After a putback by Maryland center Julain Reese cut Indiana’s lead to 53-50 with 9:33 remaining, Indiana put the game away with an 11-2 run. It began with a Johnson 3-pointer and finished with Johnson dishing to Trayce Jackson-Davis inside for a finger-roll that put IU up 64-52 with 5:53 left.
“For us to pick the poison, it was make [Johnson] shoot 3s,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said. “And he made them tonight. Kudos to him."
Fatts Russell led Maryland (13-15, 5-12) with 23 points, but IU held Maryland leading scorer Eric Ayala in check. Ayala had just three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.
With the end of the five-game losing streak, IU will travel to Minnesota on Sunday in need of another win to keep its tournament hopes afloat.
“Definitely a little bit of a weight off our shoulders,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to play with a chip, though. But, I mean, we’ve got to keep building. We played well tonight. I think in the past we’ve played good basketball, but we had to play 40 minutes, not 38 minutes, not 39 minutes. We put a full 40 together tonight.”
IU entered the game short-handed again with Trey Galloway (lower body), Rob Phinisee (foot) and Khristian Lander (foot) all still out.
The Hoosiers were further hampered with foul trouble. Johnson had four points and two assists early but picked up his second foul at the 13:19 mark and sat the rest of the half. Jackson-Davis, meanwhile, got his second foul at the 10:21 mark, a questionable call that resulted in him also sitting the rest of the half.
It forced Woodson to go deep into bench, but IU’s subs delivered. Sophomore forward Jordan Geromino and senior center Michael Durr provided some good defense inside in place of Jackson-Davis.
After a Hakim Hart 3-pointer cut IU’s lead to 20-18, the Hoosiers went on an 8-0 run, holding Maryland scoreless for a 6:58 stretch. Durr found Thompson on a dunk on a nice interior pass to put IU up 25-18, then sophomore guard Anthony Leal extended the lead to 28-18 with a 3-pointer with 4:49 remaining.
But IU got sloppy during a 9-0 Maryland run, as two turnovers led directly to four Maryland points. Off a Tamar Bates turnover, Russell made a driving basket for Maryland to cut IU’s lead to 28-27 with 13 seconds left in the first half.
IU ended more than a four-minute scoring drought with a turnaround jumper on the baseline by forward Miller Kopp, allowing the Hoosiers to take a 30-27 lead into halftime.
With Johnson back in the game for most of the second half, IU put together one of its best offensive stretches of the season in the final 20 minutes. The Hoosiers shot 75% from the field in the second half (15-of-20), scoring 15 baskets off nine assists.
IU also ended up 5-of-13 from 3-point range (38.5%), its first game over 32% from 3-point range since going 10-of-13 on Jan. 26 against Penn State.
“This was a big win for our team tonight, I thought,” Woodson said. “You lose five straight and you are searching where you are going to stop the bleeding. I thought tonight we stepped up and did what we had to do.”
