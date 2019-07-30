WESTFIELD — Two things seem certain this week at Grand Park Sports Complex. One, Andrew Luck won’t participate in a full practice with his teammates until Saturday at the earliest. Two, Frank Reich won’t rush the quarterback to return to the fold.
The Indianapolis Colts worked out for roughly 100 minutes Tuesday to open the second week of training camp, and their 29-year-old quarterback was nowhere to be seen.
After three practices in which he threw a total of 20 competitive passes — all in 7-on-7 drills — Luck decided to ramp down his limited participation and focus on rehabbing a left calf that has been bothersome since late April.
It’s a setback for the time being as the quarterback will miss even more time on the field with new offensive weapons such as Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell. But Luck is certain it’s the best option for himself and the team in the long term.
“I know to be the best quarterback I want to be, to help this team like I want to help them, I can’t be — I’m not looking for average,” he said. “And if I’m going out here in pain, I’ll be average. I will feel like an average quarterback, and I’ll be an average quarterback. That’s not good enough for me. That’s not good enough for this club.”
His most recent results bear that out.
Working in the red zone during 7-on-7 drills Sunday, Luck was just 5-for-11. He did throw one touchdown pass to wide receiver Deon Cain but also was intercepted by rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
Several of his passes were overthrown, including a potential touchdown to tight end Eric Ebron at the front of the end zone.
Reich defended his quarterback in the moment, noting the difficulty all passers face when the field contracts in that area as well as windy conditions that affected the ball.
The coach still believes Luck is good enough to compete in his current state. But he’s also determined to let the quarterback evaluate his status for himself.
“If this Sunday was a big game, do I think he’d play? Yeah, I probably think he’d play,” Reich said. “But, again, only he can answer that. You have to trust the players. You have to trust the players, and that’s what we’re doing in this case and with all of our players.”
Luck doesn’t yet have enough trust in his lower leg.
He confirmed the injury is no more serious than a calf strain, and his Achilles’ tendon is not at any additional risk. He’s also felt pain in his ankle, but X-rays have shown no evidence of tears or swelling anywhere in the area.
So he’s putting his faith in the rehab process.
Luck felt as though he’d reached a level where he could return to practice after the work he did in the offseason. But he was concerned after he felt the calf did not improve during the past week.
The remedy in his mind is to return to the simpler rehab work he was doing during the late spring and early summer. He wants to avoid unscripted situations as much as possible.
There were times during his limited practice sessions last week when he felt as though something was going to pull in the calf. He needs to trust the muscle in all situations before he can play his position freely and at full strength.
His aim is to avoid allowing the injury to become a season-long hindrance.
“I’m working on resolving this issue,” Luck said. “That is priority one. There are still ways to get better as a quarterback with meetings. Right now walk-throughs are my practices.”
Luck will continue to throw — from a stationary position — to his teammates during walk-throughs. And he’ll ramp up the intensity in those sessions to get the best possible reps.
It’s an imperfect solution.
Every team obviously would rather have the starting quarterback taking as many training camp snaps as possible. But Reich won’t allow the situation to become an excuse for the offense as a whole.
“We love all of our players to practice, but what we could just find over the years is that we can’t let anything hold the offense back,” Reich said. “Nothing. And Andrew knows this. Sure, he’s a great player, but this is a team game, and Jacoby (Brissett) is having a great camp so far. He’s taking advantage of the reps he’s getting, and in that way it’s really good for our team. So we’re full speed ahead.”
Luck has been down this road before, of course, and it’s a significant factor in his current thinking.
He never revealed the full extent of his shoulder pain in 2016, pushed through the injury and wound up requiring surgery in January 2017. During the rehab from that procedure, he again pushed too hard too soon and eventually missed the entire regular season.
The “emotional scars” from that experience remain with him and continue to inform his decision making.
But he’s in a much different place mentally and physically than he was during the right shoulder saga.
“You feel like there are a lot of stakeholders when you are quarterback of an NFL team,” Luck said. “I struggle with that, but I also know Chris Ballard, Frank Reich, great teammates, great medical staff and health within this building. Outside of this building, my wife and family — it helps. I don’t feel quite alone like I did at times in 2016, 2017.”
Reich is avoiding any sort of timetable for Luck’s progress.
He determined three months ago the quarterback wouldn’t play in the preseason opener at the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 8, and he’s not ready to make any predictions about the exhibition home opener against the Cleveland Browns nine days later.
Reich’s only benchmark is to see a good, full-speed week of practice from Luck and then make a well-informed decision from there.
For his part, Luck has no doubt he’ll be ready to go when the regular season opens Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Luck said. “But that is only a consequence — being ready is just a consequence of doing the right things today, this afternoon, tomorrow morning. And the situation changes. It is organic.
“It evolves, and I should be going forward. Why I am not out here today practicing is because I felt like I was going backwards, and I guess that is the simple story at the end of the day.”
