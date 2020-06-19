SOUTH BEND — Friday was a start, in the eyes of the Notre Dame football players, coaches and staff. Now, it’s time to do more.
To celebrate Juneteenth, the Fighting Irish football program organized a unity prayer and walk around the campus of Notre Dame. Juneteenth celebrates the day the final slaves were freed in the United States, June 19, 1865. Nearly 1,500 people from the Notre Dame community were in attendance, along with more than 70 football players and 13 head coaches of other Notre Dame sports.
The event started with two prayers, one from University President Rev. John Jenkins and one from senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.
“Lord God, we thank you for this day, when the last slaves were freed from the oppression of slavery,” Jenkins said. “But we remember that even after that day, for many, many years up to today, black people in this nation have been enslaved by racism and segregation. … on this Juneteenth day, help us each to make a commitment in our hearts to fight racism in whatever form it appears among.”
“We pray, Lord, in your name, that on our quest toward unity, that your light shines ever so brightly, removing all evil and darkness of this world, only leaving peace, love and justice for all,” Tagovailoa-Amosa added.
Head football coach Brian Kelly then took the microphone and spoke about how he didn’t know what Juneteenth was until recently, and how today is just the start of the change that needs to come in America.
“It’s easy to take the Confederate flag down; we can do that from the office. It’s easy to take Quaker Oats, Aunt Jemima off the shelves. That’s not what this is about,” Kelly said. “This is about making substantial change: better public schools for black men and women, better healthcare available to all, funding for private businesses. Across the board, this is change that really matters, and black lives matter when it comes to those things.”
Next was senior defensive end Daelin Hayes, who was the primary speaker at the event. He talked about the three things that need to be done to help increase awareness of the issues facing black people in America today: a commitment to community, a commitment to diversifying perspective and diversifying education, and having accountability within our community.
Hayes then talked about how he and his fiancée volunteered at the Robinson Community Learning Center in South Bend this past year, and the eye-opening experience he had working with young, black kids in the town he’s called home the past four years. Hayes worked with students at Lincoln Elementary in town, teaching conflict resolution to fourth and fifth graders twice a week.
“When we walked into the building, the kids, the faculty, the principal, the teachers, the janitors — they all looked at us shocked, as if we were some type of ideal that was not accessible to them,” Hayes said. “We’re right down the street from these little black kids, black and brown kids that need our leadership, that need our mentorship, that need our love, our service, our compassion.”
Hayes later continued, “Notre Dame cannot just be an ideal. It can’t be something that our community looks at and says, ‘Wow, that’s great, but it’s never going to be for me.’ To hell with that.”
Junior offensive lineman Max Siegel was the last to speak, asking for tangible change to be done at the university to help increase racial awareness. He noted a petition to diversify classwork at Notre Dame has gotten more than 10,000 signatures from the Black Alumni of Notre Dame Association.
“I want to amplify what that petition said about education,” Siegel said. “With Father Jenkins present, I want to personally ask that this university listen to implementing a more robust cultural ethical course. Three or four classes is not nearly enough. It does not arm students with the tool and sufficient education to go out and interact with the various minority groups that exist on campus.”
After speaking for approximately 30 minutes outside of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, the players led a walk around campus. They walked past Notre Dame Stadium, the “Touchdown Jesus” mural painted on the school’s library before walking down Notre Dame Ave. with the iconic golden dome in the background.
While Friday was a start, Kelly knows there’s more work that needs to be done.
“We want to rejoice in the fact that it’s Juneteenth day, but this means so much more than that, and that’s what I’ve learned,” Kelly said. “And I’ll continue to open my ears and my eyes and continue to educate myself to the real cause that we have to keep championing every single day.”
