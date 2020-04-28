Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner wants to return and play basketball this season.
But the 6-foot-11 forward understands the risks COVID-19 can pose to the health and safety of players and teammates.
Last month, Turner’s father, David, contracted the virus. There were some trying moments, but after an initial misdiagnosis and a week-long hospital stay, David Turner made a full recovery.
“Everybody is doing fine,” Myles said. “Initially, it was a rough patch for a couple of weeks. My dad eventually got the virus, about a week before my birthday.
“They weren’t exactly sure when he contracted it, but they said they think he actually contracted it in Indiana and then flew to Texas. He got it very early, probably when the frenzy kind of started happening.”
Myles Turner turned 24 on March 24, and with the NBA season suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, returned to his native Bedford, Texas, to help support his family.
“He had a whole bunch of symptoms, fever, chills, pneumonia, had to get to the hospital,” Turner said. “Initially, they said he had the H1N1 [swine flu]. Then they sent him back home, and he started feeling worse. A different hospital tested him right away, said that he had corona.”
Turner said his father was kept isolated during his hospital stay.
“Armed people at the door,” Turner said. “Nobody could get in or out, like it was crazy. They are really trying to contain it. He caught it early enough where there really weren’t a whole lot of people in the hospital, so he was able to get really rapid treatment.
“They got him in and out, and his recovery process took a while. He was on oxygen for a little, but he’s better now. But it was definitely scary at the time.”
With his dad’s health scare behind him, Turner is focusing on staying in shape and getting ready for a possible return to the season. The NBA announced Tuesday teams will be able to reopen practice facilities May 8 for states that have lifted shelter-in-place orders due to the pandemic. Turner is still in Texas and said he won’t return to Indiana until its shelter-in-place order is lifted.
“Whenever I think we feel it’s necessary, we feel it’s safe to come back out there, we will,” Turner said. “I think we’re still in a time where we feel like taking care of our family, our loved ones, is a priority. I know we all want to get the ball rolling, but until the time is right, me personally, I’m going to stay here in Texas.”
Turner is staying in shape in his native state. He’s found a gym to work out at early in the morning. He’s also continued yoga, a stretching and exercise regimen he started four years ago to help maintain his balance and flexibility. Turner led a yoga class on NBA Instagram live four days ago.
“For me personally, it helps with injury prevention, kind of helps with focus, breathing,” said Turner, who has missed just eight games over the past two seasons. “Personally, I think it’s just another workout side of lifting weights. You can lift all the weights you want, but you have to be able to have a lot of muscle functionality, and yoga helps with that as well, and also I just have fun with it. This is just a hobby of mine that I’ve picked up.”
Turner is still trying to master handstands, which for someone his size is a daunting challenge.
“I can do a handstand, but there’s a lot of different variations out of it, how to get into it,” Turner said. “Like, you can do a crow into a handstand, certain poses to get into it. So I just try to work on certain movements and fluctuations of all the different movements.”
At 39-26, the Pacers are looking to make a late push to improve their playoff seeding if and when games resume. Turner feels it would take a minimum of three weeks for players to get back into game shape.
Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was just starting to get in a groove in his return from a year-long absence due to a ruptured tendon in his knee before the league shut down. Malcolm Brogdon had suffered a quad injury in March but is now back to 100%.
“There’s going be an unsung hero, per se, going into the rest of the season,” Turner said. “Everybody is expecting a certain amount of teams to have success and win, but I feel like one of the teams you aren’t expecting to make some noise around this time is really going to push the envelope, and hopefully that’s us. I know guys are staying in shape and staying ready, and I’m very optimistic about our hopes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.