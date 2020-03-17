INDIANAPOLIS — Six months ago, Frank Reich reiterated his belief Philip Rivers is “among the most elite quarterbacks to have ever played this game.”
The Indianapolis Colts coach was preparing to face Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers as an opponent in the 2019 regular-season opener at the time.
The next time the two men meet, they will again be on the same sideline.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rivers and the Colts agreed to a one-year deal worth $25 million Tuesday. The move reunites Rivers with Reich and Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.
The three were together with the Chargers for three seasons from 2014-16. Rivers completed 67.3% of his passes for 13,556 yards with 92 touchdowns and 42 interceptions during that span.
While that production came as no surprise to Reich, he told veteran NFL journalist Dan Pompei in 2014 the quarterback exceeded his expectations in their first season together.
“I knew he was an elite passer, but I didn’t realize this was one of the smartest football guys in the NFL, bar none,” Reich told Pompei. “If there is a top-10 list of smartest guys in the league, he’s on it, promise you. … He just sees it faster than anybody else.”
The question for Indianapolis now becomes how much does the 38-year-old passer physically have left in the tank?
He’s coming off one of the most disappointing seasons of his 16-year career.
Los Angeles opened the season as a contender for the AFC championship but struggled to a 5-11 finish. Injuries decimated the offensive line, and Rivers was sacked 34 times.
He also threw 20 interceptions, the third-highest total in the league and his worst showing since 2016. Rivers did complete 66% of his passes for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns — all numbers that exceeded Colts starter Jacoby Brissett (60.9, 2,942 and 18), though Brissett threw just six picks.
Playing behind a healthy line in 2018, Rivers led the Chargers to a 12-4 record while completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,308 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He’s thrown for at least 4,000 yards in 12 consecutive seasons, and his touchdown total last year was his lowest since 2007.
Los Angeles announced in February it would not attempt to re-sign Rivers. The Chargers reportedly were in the running for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. The Chargers also could pursue a trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
L.A. also holds the No. 6 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.
The next question for the Colts will concern Brissett.
They have the cap space to keep both quarterbacks on the roster and have repeatedly professed their respect for the incumbent starter. However, a trade market could develop among teams looking for a veteran backup.
Franchises like the Cincinnati Bengals — who are expected to draft LSU’s Joe Burrow with the first overall pick — and the New York Giants — who took Duke’s Daniel Jones sixth overall last year — could make sense with Brissett filling a role as a mentor and providing insurance policy.
It’s also possible the Colts aren’t finished looking for help at the position. Rivers obviously is not a long-term answer, and Indianapolis has two second-round draft picks — Nos. 34 and 44 overall.
In Rivers, Indianapolis gets one of the most animated players in the NFL. His competitive nature is readily apparent in everything from his touchdown celebrations to his sometimes aggressive discussions with officials.
But he’s also seen by coaches and teammates as one of the league’s hardest workers and a natural leader.
Though Reich did not speak about Rivers specifically during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine, he did reveal the five traits he looks for in a quarterback.
Taken together, they paint a pretty accurate picture of the man who will be his 2020 starter.
“I look for toughness, mental and physical toughness,” Reich said. “I look for ‘accelerated vision.’ That’s my definition, my word, for how fast do you think on your feet? I look for accuracy. You have to be really accurate in this league. The windows are small. You have to look for the feet. Most sports are played from the ground up, so as a quarterback, that’s really important, how you play with your feet, and then the last thing is you look for [is] the intangibles. The leadership, are you a playmaker in big moments?”
