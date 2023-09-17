WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue won’t have to deal with one of its biggest problems in its 35-20 loss to Syracuse at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night.
Purdue will be relieved to see Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader in its rearview mirror after Shrader laid waste to the Boilermakers with a four-touchdown, 195-yard rushing bravado performance.
What Purdue will have to confront is a major problem with ball security.
The Boilermakers had four turnovers, all coming in the first half, and though they were costly, Purdue was lucky the total wasn’t higher.
In all, the Boilermakers fumbled seven times. Purdue stunted its own rhythm throughout the game, and it proved costly.
“Those [turnovers] were killers. I can’t have that many turnovers. I’ll get better, but it’s hard when you turn it over that much,” Purdue quarterback Hudson Card said.
The turnovers and fumbles hadn’t been an issue in Purdue’s first two games. The Boilermakers had only fumbled once and had no turnovers at all.
“Penalties, mental errors and turnovers will lose you games. We did that in abundance tonight. I need to look at why. We’ve been really good at ball security,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said.
Penalties were costly. Purdue (1-2) had 11 for 127 yards.
It was an up-and-down effort from from Card, who completed 32 of 46 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown. Card was also responsible for three of Purdue’s lost fumbles as well as an interception, all in the first half.
“I thought he handled the adversity well. Nothing ever rattles him. He was frustrated, but I never felt he was pressing. I thought he was trying to take what the defense was giving him,” Walters said.
Meanwhile, Shrader was unstoppable. He extended one Syracuse series after another with his feet and also passed for 184 yards.
“We knew he was going to beat us by any means, whether it was through the air or by running,” Purdue linebacker OC Brothers said.
The turnovers and the excellence of Shrader stung the Boilermakers the most in the first half.
The turnovers came often and at the worst times. Purdue gave it away four times before halftime. Three of the giveaways occurred inside the Syracuse 30-yard line.
The turnovers put the ball in Shrader’s hands that much more.
Shrader ran for 108 yards before halftime, including two touchdowns. Five of the seven runs Shrader had that totaled double-digit yardage or more came in the first 30 minutes.
Syracuse led 14-0 early, but Purdue appeared to settle itself when Deion Burks caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Card with 11:14 left in the second quarter. Purdue was driving for the tying score with 5:50 left in the half, only to be undermined by a Card fumble at the Syracuse 13-yard line.
It was never really the same for Purdue after that. The Orange marched 81 yards — Shrader accounted for 36 passing yards and 30 rushing yards on the series — and took a 21-7 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by LeQuint Allen.
An interception by the Orange in Syracuse territory with 53 seconds left ruined another potential Purdue response.
Salt in the first-half wounds for Purdue came via an injury to outside linebacker Kyrdan Jenkins. He was tended to by athletic trainers as he left the field at halftime and didn’t return. Walters was unsure of his status after the game.
Purdue was held at arm’s length through the second half.
Purdue safety Cam Allen’s interception was flipped into a 5-yard touchdown run by Card with 4:28 left in the third quarter to cut Purdue’s deficit to 21-14, but Syracuse answered with Shrader’s third rushing touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter -- a 1-yard plunge. It came on a series kept alive by a pair of controversial pass interference penalties that gave the Orange 26 yards.
Purdue kept at it. The Boilermakers survived a replay review on a fumble initially ruled to be Syracuse's ball — Burks fortuitously touched the loose ball while out of bounds — and scored via a 1-yard Tyrone Tracy Jr. scamper. The point after was pulled wide, but it was 28-20 with 8:38 left.
Alas, Purdue did not get another solid chance to tie the game. After the Boilers gave possession up on downs in Syracuse territory with 4:56 left, the Orange (3-0) put the game out of reach via a 28-yard Shrader run with 3:19 remaining.
Purdue won’t have much time to recalibrate. The Boilermakers welcome Wisconsin to Ross-Ade Stadium next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.