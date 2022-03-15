For the first time this spring, the women's NCAA Tournament is allowed to use the term "March Madness," and the field has been expanded to 68 teams.
Here's a look at four storylines to watch as postseason play begins:
1. Can Stanford repeat?
No.1-seed Stanford began its quest to repeat as national champion on the right foot — the Cardinal earned a 25-point win in the Pac-12 championship game to extend their winning streak to 20 games. There hasn’t been a repeat national champion since 2016, when UConn claimed its last national title.
2. Staley going for second title
No. 1-seed South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks enter the national tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. For all of Staley’s accolades — and the list is vast — it's been five seasons since the Gamecocks have won a national title, which was Staley’s first. With one of the best players in the game in Aliyah Boston, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Staley win national title No. 2 this season.
3. Big Ten’s tourney depth
Six Big Ten teams will compete for a national title: Iowa (two seed), Indiana (three seed), Michigan (three seed), Maryland (four seed), Ohio State (six seed) and Nebraska (eight seed). The last and only Big Ten team to win a national championship was the 1999 Purdue Boilermakers. With talented players like Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Indiana’s Grace Berger, among others, this year could be the one in which the conference snaps its national championship drought.
4. Are UConn and Tennessee back?
No. 2-seed UConn won its 27th program conference title with its 30-point victory in the Big East championship game. Tennessee, meanwhile, lost in the SEC tournament semifinals. Both programs, however, enter the NCAA Tournament with momentum reminiscent of previous golden years. Tennessee brings a 23-8 record into the tournament, while UConn enters at 25-5.
