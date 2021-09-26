What might have been?
That’s the defining question of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 season through the first three weeks. In Week 1, a leaky pass defense and a couple of failed fourth-down conversions proved too much to overcome against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 2, it was red-zone failures and a late injury to quarterback Carson Wentz that haunted Indianapolis.
On Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, missed opportunities again helped spell the difference in a 25-16 loss against the Tennessee Titans that dropped the Colts to 0-3 for the first time in 10 years.
“We just gotta make a few more plays,” Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said. “We gotta coach better. We gotta player better.”
A good place to begin the lamentations is with the opening drive of the third quarter. The Colts marched 66 yards on 17 plays — the longest drive by snap count for the offense since 2017 — for a field goal that cut the deficit to 14-13.
Of course, it could have been so much more.
On first-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Michael Pittman Jr. created separation from his defender in the end zone, but Wentz’s throw was a little too high and a little too wide and glanced off the wide receiver’s fingertips. Back-to-back incompletions intended for Zach Pascal — the last a drop at the 1-yard line — followed, and Indianapolis had to settle for a 28-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal.
That was as close as the visitors came to taking the lead in a critical early season contest with heavy AFC South implications.
“If we’re kicking field goals and not scoring touchdowns [in the red zone],” running back Nyheim Hines said, “we have to be better.”
The defense appeared to respond with a three-and-out, and linebacker Zaire Franklin — a special teams captain — nearly blocked the ensuing punt. He broke through the line based on something special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone saw on film, but the ball came off punter Brett Kern’s foot at a slightly different angle than expected.
Franklin missed the ball and landed underneath Kern for a 15-yard roughing penalty to extend the Titans’ drive.
Franklin said great players make adjustments in the heat of battle either to get the block or avoid the flag, and it’s something he’ll continue to work on.
“I was trying to make a big play in a big moment,” he said. “Unfortunately, it resulted in a penalty.”
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin — who later left the game with an ankle injury — kept the error from compounding. He stripped the ball from Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at the Colts’ 6-yard line, recovered the fumble and returned it 12 yards to get out of the shadow of his team’s end zone.
It was the third and final takeaway for the Indianapolis defense. The first two led to 10 points, but the offense could do nothing with its final gift.
Jonathan Taylor — who rushed 10 times for 64 yards — gained 14 combined yards on first and second down to jump start the drive. Then Reich attempted to take a shot with a play-action pass, but wide receiver Parris Campbell couldn’t pull the ball in before it touched the ground on a diving reception, and an apparent 11-yard gain was overturned upon replay review.
Wentz’s second-down pass was batted at the line of scrimmage by Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, and the quarterback was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down.
The Colts never again got the ball with a chance to take the lead, a factor linebacker Darius Leonard — who had a first-half interception — focused on more than the offense’s failure to take advantage of its opportunity.
“We still didn’t do enough with that,” Leonard said of the defense’s three takeaways. “We didn’t take the ball away in the fourth quarter.”
The Titans responded with a five-play, 59-yard drive that appeared to stall with a third-and-goal at Indianapolis’ 10-yard line. Forcing a field goal here would have kept it a one-score game, but the Colts instead allowed running back Jeremy McNichols to score easily on an underneath pass. And Derrick Henry burst through the middle of the defensive line for a 2-point conversion that put Tennessee ahead 22-13 with 12:56 remaining.
Henry again was a major factor in the Titans’ victory. He rushed 28 times for 113 yards — his third straight game over the century mark against the Colts — and caught three passes for 31 more. Ryan Tannehill supported that ground attack by going 18-of-27 for 197 yards and three touchdowns to offset his two interceptions.
Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said the offense and defense have to play better complementary football.
“We’ve gotta learn to work together and take advantage of those opportunities that we get,” he said.
Wentz was widely praised by teammates for his effort playing on a pair of sprained ankles, but he wasn’t overly effective. With a noticeable lack of mobility hindering his ability to extend plays, Wentz finished 19-of-37 for 194 yards without a touchdown or interception. Pittman again was the leading receiver with six catches for 68 yards, but the passing game averaged just 4.6 yards per attempt.
The latter stat will call into question the decision to call more than twice as many passes (39) than runs (18) during a game that was tight throughout and saw Indianapolis average 4.8 yards per carry.
“We had runs that were game planned,” Hines said after rushing six times for 25 yards and a touchdown and catching five passes for 54 more. “Sometimes it just didn’t work out like that.”
A fitting epitaph for Indianapolis’ first three games.
The Colts used many familiar lines about there being a long season ahead and no need to panic. But they also acknowledged things must improve soon — beginning with next week’s trip to Miami.
“I have full confidence and belief in the players we have here, the coaching staff we have here — zero doubt [we’ll bounce back],” Reich said. “We’re just gonna take them one at a time. All that matters now is the Miami Dolphins.”
