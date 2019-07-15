INDIANAPOLS — Tim Tebow has struggled in his first Triple-A season with the Syracuse Mets.
But Tebow, who turns 32 next month, still finds the challenge of baseball rewarding.
“Baseball is a game of failure,” Tebow said Monday at Victory Field. “It’s going to sound weird, but that’s one of the reasons why I want to do it. It’s hard. It’s not easy. I mean you are really, really good if you succeed three out of 10 times, and something that I always appreciated about this game is the challenge of it.”
It’s been a tough transition to Triple-A for Tebow, who entered Monday batting .161 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 71 games. The former Florida Gator Heisman winner and NFL quarterback did not start in Monday’s series opener between the Mets and Indianapolis Indians.
Tebow entered the game as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth and walked to lead off the inning.
Tebow said the biggest adjustment from Double-A to Triple-A has been the quality of pitching he’s faced.
“Probably pitchers being able to command their secondary pitches a little more, having certain approaches and then also just trying to be able to get into a groove,” Tebow said. “Yeah, I think that’s so much of baseball is having your rhythm, your timing, your swing down, feeling that and being confident in it as well.”
Coming back from a season-ending injury has been another challenge. Tebow batted .273 in Double-A Binghamton, N.Y., and was a Double-A All-Star before breaking a bone in his right hand while swinging the bat in July of 2018. Tebow underwent surgery shortly after the injury and spent the offseason rehabbing it.
“I feel like it’s gotten better throughout the year,” Tebow said. “I think that, still, it can probably get more strength and, more than that, just flexibility back, to be able to feel the same that I did ending last year.”
One thing’s for certain. Tebow can still draw a crowd. More than 10,000 attended Monday night’s game between the Mets and Indians at Victory Field. About 200 fans lined the railings for autographs down the first-base line an hour before first pitch, waiting for Tebow to come out and sign autographs. But Tebow opted not to come out to sign.
The crowd on the railing was a mix of fans wearing Florida Gators and Syracuse Mets jerseys. Ted Engel, wearing a Gator shirt and holding a Tebow picture from the 2008 BCS title game, drove more than three hours from Naperville, Illinois, to watch Tebow play.
“He’s always been motivational to me,” Engel said. “I am an Evangelical Christian. I use him as a role model for my 11-year-old son.”
Another fan waiting for an autograph, 19-year-old Sean Click of Pittsboro, wore a Florida Gator No. 15 Tebow football jersey.
“I admire how hard he works and how much he loves his fans,” said Click, a lifelong Gator fan.
Tebow made the transition to professional baseball from football at 29, after his career as an NFL quarterback ended. Certainly, Tebow has his share of outside interests, including his mission trips, foundation events and time spent during the offseason hosting SEC Nation, a preseason college football show. But Tebow hasn’t allowed that to distract from his job playing baseball.
“There is a season for everything and a time and a place, when you are here and on the baseball diamond, that’s a priority. That’s what’s first,” Tebow said. “I’m focusing on the pitcher that we’re going against.”
Tebow said based on his recollection, this will be the first time he’s played a sporting event in Indiana. He was in Indianapolis in 2010 for the NFL Scouting Combine and was last in the Circle City in 2012 for the Super Bowl, doing television interview appearances.
Asked about potentially being called up to the major leagues with the Mets in September, Tebow did not sound optimistic about his chances. Tebow has hit the ball better of late, with two home runs in his last 10 games.
“I’ve got to get a lot more hits before I think about that,” Tebow said. “I don’t know. You get that kind of question somewhat regularly. For me, you can’t let yourself think about it. You have to be now in the present and focus on it and continue to follow the process and improve before I really worry about that.”
Veteran Syracuse Mets outfielder Rajai Davis said Tebow has been a model teammate through his slumps at the plate.
“The big leagues and professional ball, it’s a difficult road,” Davis said. “But he has been really, really good and taking the adversity and working hard. He’s a hard worker, and that’s one thing that you can’t take from him. He’s going to work. He’s going to work until he gets it.”
While it’s been a rough season on the baseball diamond for Tebow, it’s been a more rewarding year in his personal month. In January, Tebow announced his engagement to former Miss Universe and South African model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.
“It’s exciting,” Tebow said. “It’s a new season of life, but it’s a great season of life. Unfortunately, we’re super busy so we don’t get to see each other as much as you would like, as much as I would like. I think she would like, too. But it’s enjoyable. It’s really fun to look forward to something so special.”
