Before the season began, new Pacers forward T.J. Warren had his locker stall assigned next to All-Star guard Victor Oladipo.
Warren helped the Pacers stay competitive in Oladipo’s absence. But since coming back from the coronavirus pandemic, Warren has taken his game to an All-Star level.
The 6-foot-8 Warren has averaged 39.7 points over his last three games, leading the Pacers to three straight wins inside the Disney bubble since the NBA season restart. Indiana (42-26) will look to make it four in a row inside the bubble when it faces the Phoenix Suns on Thursday (4 p.m., Fox Sports Indiana). For Warren, the game will have some added significance, considering the Suns traded him to the Pacers last offseason for cash considerations.
Warren followed up his career-high 53-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday with two more 30-plus scoring games. He finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds in a Pacers win over the Washington Wizards on Monday and 38 points and three assists Tuesday as the Pacers beat the Orlando Magic.
Warren has raised his team-leading scoring average one point – from 18.7 points per game to 19.7 – in the span of three games.
“I’m just really in rhythm, really picking my spots,” Warren said. “Really just being efficient and playing hard overall, thinking about the team.”
What Warren has done over the last three games is no surprise to his teammates, who have watched him elevate his game in practices leading up to the restart.
“T.J. Warren has been scoring his whole life, his AAU days to N.C. State,” Oladipo said. “He’s been a scorer as long as I’ve known him. I’ve known him for a long time. I mean getting to know him here, play with him here, he was born to get buckets.”
Oladipo said he and his teammates have urged Warren to stay aggressive. Warren has averaged 24 shot attempts over his recent torrid three-game stretch but was most efficient in his last game against the Magic, going 13-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
“When he’s aggressive, he’s playing like that, it’s hard to beat us,” Oladipo said. “How are you going to stop all of us? It’s too many weapons.”
With All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis out with plantar fasciitis and Oladipo still not back to 100% from a torn knee tendon, Warren has accepted the responsibility of taking on the role of the top scoring option on the team. He’s also benefitted from Indiana adjusting to a smaller, quicker three-guard lineup that has pushed the ball up the floor, creating open looks on the perimeter and scoring chances in transition.
“He’s just playing in the flow,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “I think the team is playing in the flow. Even though we’ve had different combinations, we’ve had really good ball movement. T.J., the ball is finding him, and he’s knocking down a high percentage of his shots, just really efficient right now.”
Warren spent the time off during the NBA shutdown this spring working on expanding his shooting range. He went 9-for-12 from 3-point range in his 53-point outing against the Sixers and is shooting 60.9% (14-for-23) from 3-point range since the restart.
“I always felt like I was definitely capable,” Warren said. “Just staying consistent with it. Definitely, during the quarantine, I was able to get in a gym to work on my shot because there was no playing against anybody, so you can always work on something like that and stay consistent with it.”
The knock on Warren’s NBA career before being traded from the Suns was his health, as injuries forced him to miss 72 games over the last three seasons. But this season, the 26-year-old has proven to be durable, appearing in 64 of 68 games.
Now, under unique circumstances, Warren is looking to help the Pacers continue their late-season surge.
“Considering the circumstances and everything that’s going on, I’ve just took it upon myself to be locked on and really try to take it to another level with my game,” Warren said. “Everybody’s been playing really hard. I just want to keep up what we’re doing, keep playing hard and keep playing with a lot of energy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.