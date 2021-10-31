INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ season did not die on Halloween, but their AFC South championship hopes almost certainly did.
In a game with more false endings than a classic horror movie, the Tennessee Titans erased an early 14-point deficit and rallied for a 34-31 overtime victory that all but ends the division race. Tennessee (6-2) has a three-game lead over the Colts (3-5) with nine games remaining, and the Titans own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of sweeping the season series.
The significance of the defeat hung over the players’ postgame comments.
“That’s playoff football,” Indianapolis cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “… We knew what was at stake in the AFC South. That was the game, and we lost.”
The Colts had plenty of opportunities to forge a different outcome, with four possessions in the final 1:33 of the fourth quarter and overtime. But the offense was able to produce points on just one of those series.
Despite the high point total, Indianapolis’ attack never seemed to find a rhythm.
Quarterback Carson Wentz was at the center of the struggles, finishing 27-of-51 for 231 yards with three touchdowns and two costly interceptions. The first came with 1:26 remaining in regulation and appeared to end the game.
After the Titans failed to bite on a tight end screen from Indianapolis’ 8-yard line, Wentz immediately found himself under pressure from Tennessee defensive end Bud Dupree in the end zone. Faced with an imminent safety, Wentz threw the ball up for grabs.
Titans cornerback Elijah Molden made a leaping interception and easily scored to break a 24-24 tie.
“That was 100% my fault,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “It was a bad call.”
Indianapolis recovered from that gaffe with a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor with 22 seconds remaining to force overtime.
There were two huge plays to keep the drive alive. The first was a 38-yard completion from Wentz to Michael Pittman Jr. on third-and-19 from the Colts’ 19-yard line. And the second was a pass interference penalty thrown on a ball intended for wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the end zone that moved Indianapolis 42 yards to the 1-yard line.
“I told Carson right after that [interception], he came over to the sideline, I said, ‘That’s 100% my fault. That’s a terrible play call. Now just go make it right. Go make it right,’” Reich said. “To his credit — I told the offensive line the same thing. ‘Guys, I screwed that up. I screwed it up. That’s on me.’ They did [make it right]. We went down, we scored and tied it up. The problem was that drive could have been to win the game not just to tie it up and go into overtime. That’s the problem with the mistake I made.”
Reich chose to be aggressive throughout the contest with varying results.
Indianapolis opened the game with a 14-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Pittman on fourth-and-goal. It was the second fourth-down conversion of the drive and continued a string of eight straight successful fourth-down plays.
The lead grew to 14-0 moments later when Moore intercepted a pass from Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and returned it to the 7-yard line. Wentz found Pittman again for a touchdown on the next snap.
Then the Colts got greedy. A miscommunication between Wentz and Pittman on fourth-and-3 from the Titans’ 40-yard line led to an incomplete pass and a short field for the visitors. Tannehill — who finished 23-of-33 for 265 yards with three touchdowns and two picks — took advantage with a 6-yard scoring strike to tight end Geoff Swaim at the end of an 11-play, 60-yard drive.
Indianapolis got a terrible break before Tennessee tied the game. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis intercepted Tannehill at the Titans’ 45-yard line, and the Colts appeared poised to add to their lead. But Lewis stumbled and lost the football on his way to the ground. Tennessee recovered at its own 43-yard line, and Lewis left the game with what is believed to be a serious knee injury.
Tannehill hit A.J. Brown — who finished with 10 catches for 155 yards — for a 57-yard touchdown on the next snap.
“This was a heavyweight fight,” Brown said. “This was blow for blow — we score, they score. It was a really tough game, and we found a way to get the win.”
Indianapolis landed the next blow with a 34-yard field goal by Michael Badgley to take a 17-14 lead into intermission, but Tannehill capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to give the visitors their first lead with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Again, the Colts responded with Wentz finding tight end Jack Doyle for a 5-yard touchdown to move back in front with 1:21 left in the third period. Randy Bullock tied the game with a 46-yard field goal with 11:15 to go in the fourth quarter, setting up the wild finish in regulation.
In overtime, Wentz’s aggression again cost him.
Turning down open checkdowns to Mo Alie-Cox and Taylor — who had just 16 carries, for 70 yards — the quarterback attempted to force the ball downfield to Pittman on first down from his own 27-yard line. Tennessee safety Kevin Byard intercepted the ball and returned it to Indianapolis’ 32-yard line, setting up Bullock’s 44-yard game-winning field goal.
The result left Indianapolis facing a long, uphill battle to make the postseason and Wentz pointing the finger at himself.
“It’s a good defense,” he said of Tennessee. “They made it hard for us. But we definitely — I feel like I beat us today at the end of the game with those turnovers.”
