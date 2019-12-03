WEST LAFAYETTE — If there was any doubt that coaches take losses even harder than players and fans, allow Purdue’s Matt Painter to clear up any misconceptions.
It’s been 249 days since that gut-wrenching 80-75 loss to eventual national champion Virginia in the Elite Eight. The Cavaliers snatched victory away from the Boilermakers in regulation when Kihei Clark tracked down a long rebound and passed to Mamadi Diakite for a game-tying basket just ahead of the buzzer.
Clark and Diakite will lead fifth-ranked Virginia into Mackey Arena on Wednesday night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The two teams have different personnel now, but the pain remains for Painter, who watched the video of that Elite Eight game for the first time Monday night.
“If we weren’t playing them, I don’t know if I would have watched it,” Painter said Tuesday. “I had to do my job. That’s the only reason. Getting No. 2 pencils and jabbing them through my eyeballs is not something I like doing. I don’t enjoy torture.
“It was tough to swallow. The kid made a helluva play. I froze it about five or six different times. The ability for him to pass the ball with one hand at that time to [Diakite] and for him not to drop the ball and shoot it is amazing. Amazing. I hope I never see it again.”
Despite the departures of Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter to the NBA, Virginia (7-0) leads the nation in scoring defense at 40.3 points per game. Couple that with coach Tony Bennett’s trademark deliberate offense, and Purdue will be forced to play much better that it showed in this past weekend’s Emerald Coast Classic.
In a victory against VCU and an overtime loss to Florida State in the title game, the Boilermakers struggled offensively thanks in part to the inability to hold on to the basketball. Purdue committed 18 turnovers against VCU’s up-tempo defense and physical Florida State forced 24 turnovers.
“When you can’t pass and catch, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing,” Painter said. “We’re messing up simple things. You never want to take away from your opponent; they’re competing and playing hard. Part of that has to do with them but … at the end that’s Purdue beating Purdue.
“The play hard part is getting better. I don’t know if the play smart part is. We’ve really thrived on that in this program. We’ve had some guys who really understand, be students of the game and play smart; play the game the right way. We just aren’t making those plays in the heat of the moment right now. If we can keep growing at the defensive end, rebounding and competing, and get better at taking care of the basketball, I think you’ll see a better efficient basketball team.”
While the offense has struggled, Purdue ranks 17th nationally in scoring defense (58.4 ppg). As impressive as that statistic seems, junior center Matt Haarms has not been happy with the Boilermakers’ performance at that end.
“I think the defense has been OK,” Haarms said. “There’s still a lot of breakdowns. If you look at our games, win or lose, there are still a lot of moments when we can be a lot more focused. There’s potential for us to be an amazing defensive team.”
Haarms has looked forward to this rematch since it was announced, especially since Diakite’s shot came over his outstretched arms. But he is keeping Wednesday’s game in the proper context.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” he said. “It’s great to play a team we lost to last year, to say you got revenge on them, but this is a new team. They’re a new team. We’re just going to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the country.”
Purdue (4-3) has never beaten a nonconference opponent ranked in the Associated Press top five in Mackey Arena, going 0-6 with five of the losses coming by fewer than five points.
But another trend is in the Boilermakers’ favor. Purdue owns the Big Ten’s best record in the Challenge (10-8) and is 6-1 in Mackey Arena under Painter in Challenge games. The lone loss came to Duke in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.