BLOOMINGTON — Indiana freshman wide receiver and kick returner David Ellis grew up going to games at Spartan Stadium, dreaming one day of playing football there in a Big Ten game.
Ellis will turn that goal into reality Saturday when the Hoosiers travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to face No. 25 Michigan State (3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network).
Growing up in Clinton Township, Michigan, a suburb north of Detroit, Ellis pulled for both Michigan and Michigan State as a kid. But Ellis wound up at Indiana instead, thanks to the recruiting efforts of former Michigan running back and Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart.
Ellis has received plenty of requests for tickets this week. Both of his parents will be there, along with siblings, uncles, aunts and former high school teammates.
“I’m going to need at least 40 tickets,” Ellis said. “I’ve got a lot of people coming, a lot of family coming, definitely.”
Ellis has paid immediate dividends for the Hoosiers as a true freshman, earning the job as primary kick returner while contributing on offense as a slot receiver as well. Last week, Ellis had a 17-yard run on a wide receiver sweep and one catch for 5 yards against Connecticut. He’s also averaged 20.5 yards on 11 kickoff returns, with a long of 33 yards.
“He’s becoming more confident, and we’re becoming more comfortable each and every day with him being on the field in multiple ways, not just on offense but on special teams as well,” Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s going to become more and more a factor as the season goes on.”
That doesn’t surprise Scott Merchant, who was Ellis’ football coach at Chippewa Valley High School. Merchant said Ellis showed a superior work ethic in high school, beginning in eighth grade, when he came to all summer workouts before his freshman year.
“That’s rare for an incoming ninth grader,” Merchant said. “He went to our speed camp, our strength training and he was at everything.”
Ellis made Chippewa Valley’s varsity squad as a sophomore, and by the time he was a senior, Merchant said he emerged to become one of the best players in the state.
“I thought he was the best player in the state of Michigan,” Merchant said. “I don’t say that lightly. We have a lot of good players, but I felt like once we got in the playoffs, he took it to a whole another level., He’s a threat to score every time he touched the ball, so we had him out there as often as we could. He also played some running back in our short-yardage offense.”
Merchant said Ellis showed that big-play ability in the state title game at Ford Field in Detroit, when he returned a squib kickoff late in the first half 94 yards for a touchdown.
“That was huge because it flipped momentum back to us before the half and then also they got the ball to start the second half,” Merchant said. “So if we would have been only up seven and then they got the ball back, they would have tied it.”
Merchant said Michigan State came in late to offer Ellis a scholarship, right before the early signing period in December, but by then Ellis had his mind set on playing for the Hoosiers.
“Mike Hart did a great job recruiting him, and I’m sure Coach [Tom] Allen was involved and other coaches, too, but most of my correspondence was with Coach Hart,” Merchant said. “They were in early, and they made no bones about it, and I think that was important to David and his family.”
Ellis went to work during fall camp, impressing coaches with his ability to pick things up quickly on offense and on special teams. His speed and playmaking ability flashed in IU’s season opener against Ball State, when he returned four kickoffs for 104 yards and tossed a 2-yard pass on a reverse to complete a 2-point conversion.
Now, Ellis will get a chance to show family and friends the progress he’s made in his home state.
“I’m excited for it,” Ellis said. “Just told my parents, just playing in Michigan State, it will be a great opportunity, especially being from Michigan. So everybody knows I came to Indiana, and it is just, I can’t wait. It’s going to be fun playing against them.”
PENIX PRACTICING
Allen said redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. has thrown the ball in practice this week but remains a game-time decision for the matchup with the Spartans.
Allen said the workload for Penix has increased since he first suffered the injury three weeks ago. He’s had equal reps this week with redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey.
“It’s been building for sure. It’s been progressing since it initially happened,” Allen said. “Just continue to get him ready and then Peyton has had a great week, too. Just continues to command the offense and throws with great accuracy.”
Allen hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing both quarterbacks if they are both available.
“There was in terms of if [Penix] does play, how much do you want to get him in there?” Allen said. “So I think it was just wait and see to see how he feels and how he handles all of that. Bottom line is we’ve got two we can trust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.