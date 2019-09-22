The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team beat Brescia in four sets, 25-26, 25-9, 25-19, 25-17, Saturday in Cougar Gym in IUK’s River States Conference opener.
Kiersten Cooper led IUK’s offense with 16 kills and Erinn Adam had a dozen. Macee Rudy led the back row with 25 digs. Sarah Morin had 25 assists and Kendal Williams 21.
On Friday IUK dispatched Saint Xavier in three sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21. Cooper had nine kills and McKenna Lundy eight. Macee Rudy had 10 digs.
The Cougars (11-5, 1-0 RSC) play at IU East next Friday.
