The IU Kokomo volleyball squad fell in three sets 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 to Indiana Wesleyan in the Cougars' season opener Wednesday night in Cougar Gym.
Erinn Adam led the IUK offense with nine kills. Mallorie Havens added six. Kendal Williams had 17 assists and Sarah Morin had 14.
"This was a good test for our team early," IUK coach Heather Hayes said. "IWU is a good team and the quality of our preseason schedule will only continue to grow stronger the next few weeks. For our team to be more competitive at the national level we need to play that caliber of competition. We were competitive in two of those sets despite a lot of unforced errors. Hopefully, we continue to work hard to improve and reduce our unforced errors. If we can do that, we will be just fine when it really counts."
IUK plays in the Grace College Classic on Friday and Saturday.
