PALOS HEIGHTS, ILL. – IU Kokomo won its opening match in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Saturday and will advance to the national finals site next month. IUK beat Trinity Christian 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24 at Trinity to reach the national meet.
Kendal Williams dished out 52 assists and had six kills of her own to lead the Cougars. Lizzie Sokeland floored 18 kills, Mallorie Havens added 15, McKenna Lundy 11 and Erinn Adam seven. Macee Rudy led the back row with 32 digs, Kristi Elson had 14, Zoie Zimmerman 12 and Williams nine.
The dozen opening-round winners join 20 squads who had byes for the 32-team field that advances to Sioux City, Iowa for pool play and the final rounds. The national meet runs Dec. 3-7. Pools will be announced today at naia.org. The River States Conference tournament champion Cougars take a 27-11 record and a six-match winning streak into the national meet.
