State Reps. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) encourage local college students and recent graduates looking to gain valuable work experience to apply online for a paid internship with the Indiana House of Representatives at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Before the start of each legislative session, House Republicans hire interns to help legislators and staff with the increased workload. Positions are open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors, as well as recent college graduates, and law school and graduate students.
"Interns serve as a valuable resource for lawmakers as they help with constituent meetings, manage schedules, draft policy notes and so much more," Karickhoff said. "This is an opportunity for students to build their skills and prepare to launch their careers."
According to Karickhoff, all majors are welcome to apply online for internships in a variety of areas, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy. Previous political or government experience is not required.
These full-time internships take place Monday through Friday, lasting from January through April in 2021. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
"Learning about and being involved in the legislative process while at the Statehouse is an experience that does so much more than just fill out a resume," VanNatter said. "This internship connects students with a variety of public and private sectors, and Hoosiers, which makes it a very rewarding and beneficial opportunity."
VanNatter said the legislature may make certain changes to the internship program due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, but any adjustments will be communicated to candidates and intern hires.
Students should apply before the Oct. 31 deadline online at IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
