BOYS BASKETBALL
FRANKTON 44, MACONAQUAH 38
Frankton led 40 to 38 with 50 seconds left, but three free throws by Ethan Bates and a steal by Bryce Hodson led to four point victory.
Frankton (8-6) has won the five out of their last six games.
Ayden Brobston led Frankton with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
TIPTON 59, PERU 49
The Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Tipton Blue Devils (12-2) got back on the winning track with the 10-point win over Peru (11-3).
Tipton, who now has won four out of their last five games, led at the end of the first quarter 17-8, second quarter 31-23 and third quarter 46-37.
CARROLL 51, FAITH CHRISTIAN 46
Carroll (8-5) fell behind 38-36 at the end of the third quarter, but came back with a 15-8 fourth quarter to get the win.
The Cougars led 21-20 at halftime, and 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.