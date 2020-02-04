BOYS SWIMMING
PIONEER 104, EASTERN 72
Despite being down five or six swimmers do to illness or injury, Eastern came within 32 points of Pioneer.
"The guys did an amazing job considering we are missing five or six guys to sickness and injury," Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. "The season has been rough with illness and injury, but some of the guys did an amazing job stepping up [Tuesday]. Cameron [Wagler] really had a stand out night in both his individual events. All the individual winners were right at or better than their personal records."
Eli Hueston was a double winner for Eastern with an individual win in the 200 freestyle (2:15.66). Porter Brovont was tops in diving (269), and Wagler won the 500 freestyle (6:12.48) and was second in the 200 individual medley
Oak Hill 105, Western 80
Trae Shock 50 free (23.29
200 free Keith Bradshaw, Mason Hill, Trae Shock, Pulmer Hill 1:36.62
100 back Colin Belfast 1:00.21
100 breast Colmer Herrell 1:07.75
400 fre Shock, Austin Butcher, Tayloer Rathspund, Colin Balfast, 3:44.72.
"It was A tousgh meet. I new we had a sho9t. They had a nice roster of kids, and a nice program. It was going to be tough. We just couldn't get it done tonight. We had a string a close races in the meet. Brad Bennett.
