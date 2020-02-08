BOYS BASKETBALL
TRI-CENTRAL 73, ELWOOD 33
Tri-Central (12-6) picked up it's fifth win in a row with the win over Elwood.
The Trojans opened the game with a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Tri-Central's defense stiffened in the second quarter, outscoring Elwood 20-6 for a 37-18 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Trojans went on a 16-7 run to lead 53-25 at the break, and the fourth quarter followed with another 20-8 run by Tri-Central for a 73-33 win.
Jake Chapman led Tri-Central with 16 points, and Michael Carr followed with 14.
