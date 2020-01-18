GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTHWESTERN 61, MAINE WEST 58
Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Northwestern (20-0) held off a late charge by Maine West (18-2) of Des Plaines, Illinois, to emerge with a three-point win. The Tigers were up for the challenge against the Illinois state Class 4A champion.
Northwestern's Klair Merrell scored on a layup to give Northwestern a two-point lead, and McKenna Layden hit a free throw with less then a second on the clock for the final margin.
"This was a great game against a tough team," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "They had won 56 out of 58 games they have played, state champs last season, and the girls responded well to the challenge."
Northwestern did trail early down 18-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers came back to lead 35-29 at halftime, and 52-45 at the end of the third quarter. Northwestern was outscored 13-9 in the fourth quarter but emerged on top.
Madison Layden led Northwestern with 22 points. Kendall Bostic added 19. Merrell added 13 points and McKenna Layden seven.
"McKenna and Ellie [Boyer] were huge at times," Kathie Layden added. "[Boyer] had a big steal at the end, and Kenna was key on rebounds and handling the ball under pressure."
Maine West was led by Oregon recruit Angela Dugalic with 22 points, and Jane Rothweiler added nine.
KOKOMO 55, ARSENAL TECH 50
Kokomo (3-16, 2-5 NCC) broke a 12-game losing streak with the five-point win over North Central Conference foe Arsenal Tech (6-13, 0-6 NCC).
Kokomo trailed 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, and 34-20 at halftime. The Wildkats came roaring back in the third quarter to trail 41-37. Kokomo finally took the lead in the fourth quarter to post the win.
Chloe McClain scored 29 points to lead the Wildkats, and Balantine added 11. Braxtin Mickens and Pashelle Walker each scored 16 points apiece to lead Tech.
TAYLOR 63, MACONAQUAH 61
Katie Hogan hit a jumper with 1.9 seconds left in the game to give Taylor (13-6) the win.
The Titans (13-6) led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, and 31-30 at halftime. Taylor also led at the end of the third quarter 49-46.
Lilly Maple led Maconaquah, tying her career high of 29 points. McKenna Wilson added 10, and Monica Moore scored six.
CLINTON PRAIRIE 54, CARROLL 34
Clinton Prairie (16-2) stays undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference at 6-0 with the win over Carroll (10-10, 1-6 HHC).
Clinton Prairie led at the end of the first quarter 19-12, and 33-20 at halftime. The Gophers added to their lead 45-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Megan Wagner led Carroll with 15 points. Kelsey Hammond added eight, and Josie Unger scored six.
