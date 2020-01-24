GIRLS BASKETBALL
TRI-CENTRAL 52, CARROLL 37
Tri-Central bounced back from its loss to Elwood on Wednesday to win its third out of four games in this Hoosier Heartland Conference match up.
"I thought we learned from our mistakes on Wednesday," Tri-Central coach Jason Bales said. "Defense was phenomenal with every shot being challenged. We did a lot of good things right."
The Trojans were led by juniors Kenadie Fernung with 22 points and Brittany Temple with nine points. Freshmen Allie Younce added 10 points. Gracie Grimes poured in six, and Megan Conner added four for the win.
"Not only did the freshmen perform under pressure, but they scored 20 points in the process," Bales added.
